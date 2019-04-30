Digital Trends
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view on ESPN+

Lucas Coll
By
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday to the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. This is a special ESPN pay-per-view event, with the headlining fight being a high-stakes match between standing women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who will be defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it either on TV or online with ESPN+, or if you just want to know more about the main contenders, then read on.

The highlight of UFC 237 is a women’s strawweight bout between defending champion Rose Namajunas (8-3) and Jessica Andrade (19-6). American fighter “Thug Rose” Namajunas is a rising star who quickly clawed up the ranks to handily claim the UFC strawweight belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in 2017. She later successfully defended the title against Jedrzejczyk last year, defeating her Polish opponent a second time via unanimous decision.

Learn More

Jessica Andrade, known for her impressive strength and aggressive brawling style, is not likely to be an easy win for Namajunas: The American fighter may be the current champ, but the Brazilian Andrade is ranked number one on the UFC strawweight roster and is coming off of a string of three consecutive wins (one by TKO, two by unanimous decision).

The co-main event is a middleweight fight between American Jared Cannonier (11-4) and Brazilian Anderson Silva (34-9). Both fighters have had a difficult time of late: Three of Cannonier’s last five bouts have resulted in losses. Even former champion Silva, who multiple people have named the greatest MMA fighter of all time, has had only one victory in his last seven matches – his most recent fight being a defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in February. With both combatants looking to climb back on top, this will be a contentious matchup.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade airs exclusively on ESPN this Saturday, May 11, with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. You can purchase the event for $60 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. ESPN+ costs $5 per month or $50 per year, and new subscribers can grab a year-long membership and the UFC 237 event for $80, saving $30 on the pay-per-view event.

Looking for more ways to watch UFC fights online?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Up Next

The best VR headsets of 2019
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Computing

Best Buy’s current flash sale includes a $400 discount on MacBook Pros

Best Buy’s current flash sale is offering MacBook Pro laptops at a $400 discount. For only $1,100 you can get a 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro with a Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
best products 2018 sonos one speaker
Home Theater

First-generation Sonos One smart speaker prices drop to just $150

The original Sonos One smart speaker is now $150, which is the lowest price we've seen since it launched. The first-generation model sounds identical to the second-gen, and still gets Google Assistant support later this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
philips hue BR30
Smart Home

Philips Hue smart bulbs get steep discounts at Best Buy

Philips Hue are some of the best smart bulbs on the market, but they are by no means the cheapest. That's why when we see a deal like Best Buy's on the Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 bulbs, we recommend stocking up.
Posted By Ed Oswald
pioneer woman instant pot instapot 3
Smart Home

Walmart drops price cuts on both Pioneer Woman flowered Instant Pots

Walmart slashed the prices of both floral designs of the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The versatile cooker makes a wonderful gift for Mother's Day, especially for Pioneer Woman fans.
Posted By Bruce Brown
GoPro Hero7 Black
Deals

The GoPro Hero7 Black action cam gets over $100 knocked off its price

The GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera yet, and it’s on sale right now on Rakuten for a deep discount until the end of the month. Read on to find out why we love it so much and how you can save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon deal instant pot duo mini 3 quart 2
Smart Home

Amazon shrinks the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini to less than $50

Amazon shrunk the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker to less than $50. Food preparation in the Duo Mini cooker preserves the nutritional content of meals and holds in flavors and aromas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review
Deals

Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

When it comes to smartwatches, there's Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models, now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon has the Samsung…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best buy deal philips hue starter kit with 2 google home minis connected bulb pack 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts the price of Philips Hue Smart Light Kit with 2 Google Home Minis

Best Buy cut the price of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Multicolor LED Starter Kit and added a Google Home Mini 2-pack for no extra cost. This is a great deal for anyone just starting to set up a smart home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Home Theater

Apple AirPods and Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds get price cuts

Looking for truly wireless earbuds? You won't find a better model for workouts and wet conditions, than Jabra's Elite Active 65t, whic are currently on sale on Amazon. Apple's original AirPods are also being discounted.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Xbox One X bundle Fallout 76 Sunset Overdrive Titanfall 2
Gaming

Save $150 on new Xbox One X bundle with 3 games including Fallout 76

Altatac is offering up a pretty good deal on an Xbox One bundle that includes copies of Fallout 76, Sunset Overdrive, and Titanfall 2. Save $150 and upgrade your Xbox One gaming experience with 4K visuals and better performance all around.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.