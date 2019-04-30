Share

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday to the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. This is a special ESPN pay-per-view event, with the headlining fight being a high-stakes match between standing women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who will be defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it either on TV or online with ESPN+, or if you just want to know more about the main contenders, then read on.

The highlight of UFC 237 is a women’s strawweight bout between defending champion Rose Namajunas (8-3) and Jessica Andrade (19-6). American fighter “Thug Rose” Namajunas is a rising star who quickly clawed up the ranks to handily claim the UFC strawweight belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in 2017. She later successfully defended the title against Jedrzejczyk last year, defeating her Polish opponent a second time via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade, known for her impressive strength and aggressive brawling style, is not likely to be an easy win for Namajunas: The American fighter may be the current champ, but the Brazilian Andrade is ranked number one on the UFC strawweight roster and is coming off of a string of three consecutive wins (one by TKO, two by unanimous decision).

The co-main event is a middleweight fight between American Jared Cannonier (11-4) and Brazilian Anderson Silva (34-9). Both fighters have had a difficult time of late: Three of Cannonier’s last five bouts have resulted in losses. Even former champion Silva, who multiple people have named the greatest MMA fighter of all time, has had only one victory in his last seven matches – his most recent fight being a defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in February. With both combatants looking to climb back on top, this will be a contentious matchup.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade airs exclusively on ESPN this Saturday, May 11, with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. You can purchase the event for $60 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber. ESPN+ costs $5 per month or $50 per year, and new subscribers can grab a year-long membership and the UFC 237 event for $80, saving $30 on the pay-per-view event.

