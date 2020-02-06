The UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter is headed to the Octagon this weekend to defend his title. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be facing off against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday, and with two championship bouts on the main card, this event is an exclusive pay-per-view show that will air only on ESPN+. If you don’t already have a membership and have been thinking of signing up, don’t wait: This exclusive bundle offer nets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 247 PPV package at a discount that saves you more than 25%.

It’s easy to get lost in the sea of streaming apps available today, but if you’re into sports — and especially MMA — then there’s really only one service you should be looking at. ESPN+ was launched in 2018 and now enjoys a cozy relationship with fighting promotions like the Ultimate Fighting Championship; in fact, it’s the only way you can expect to see live pay-per-view events like UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes for the foreseeable future.

The highlight of the UFC 247 main card (the pay-per-view portion of the event) is a light heavyweight fight between reigning champ Jones (25-1) and undefeated rising star Reyes (12-0). UFC 247 will mark Jones’ 11th title defense — his third defense since re-winning the belt he was stripped of in 2017 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs — and the controversial UFC all-star is entering this match following the first split decision of his career at UFC 239 last year.

This leaves no doubt that Jones will be hungry for a dominant victory at UFC 247, but his opponent is no pushover. Once a star college football player, Reyes has lit up the Octagon since embarking on his new MMA career and so far remains undefeated. One of these combatants will be leaving UFC 247 with his first true defeat (Jones’ only loss was a 2009 disqualification due to an illegal move, so he is widely considered to be truly unbeaten). For a more in-depth analysis of the two main fights, be sure to check out our picks and predictions.

ESPN+ normally rings in at $5 per month or $50 per year, while the UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes pay-per-view would set you back $65 — a total of $115 if you were buying them separately. However, until Saturday, you have a chance to score a year’s subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 247 PPV for just $85, saving you $30 if you sign up now.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations