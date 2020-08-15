On Saturday, two MMA heavyweight titans are facing off for the third and final time at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event at UFC 252 is a heavyweight title bout and trilogy finale between champion Stipe Miocic and former champ Daniel Cormier; this highly anticipated fight is a pay-per-view event, though, meaning you’ll need ESPN+ to stream it live. The good news is that if you haven’t signed up already, then now’s the time to take advantage of this bundle deal and score a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 252 PPV package for just $85, saving you $30.

The headliner on the UFC 252 main card is a trilogy bout between reigning heavyweight champion Miocic (19-3) and No. 1-ranked UFC heavyweight Cormier. Their rivalry started in 2018 at UFC 226, where Cormier defeated Miocic via first-round knockout to take the heavyweight belt. A rematch took place at UFC 241 the following year; this time, Miocic emerged triumphantly and retook his title with a fourth-round knockout against Cormier.

With the current champion going up against the top-ranked heavyweight fighter, this trilogy finale at UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will determine for good which one of these combatants is the undisputed top dog in the world of MMA. The co-main event is a bantamweight between rising UFC star Sean O’Malley, who boasts an undefeated record of 12 wins so far, and Marlon Vera, an Ecuadoran fighter with 15 wins and six losses under his belt. O’Malley is a strong favorite to win at UFC 252, and if he does, he will be much closer to a coveted bantamweight title shot.

The main card for UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 is a pay-per-view event. As ESPN currently owns exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC pay-per-views, you will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch the UFC 252 livestream online on Saturday night. ESPN+ costs just $6 per month or a cheaper $50 for an annual membership, but if you haven’t signed up yet, then this bundle offer is the best way to sign up for ESPN+ and get access to the UFC 252 stream: For $85, you can sign up for a year’s subscription to ESPN+ and get the UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 PPV package, which saves you $30 off the price of buying them separately.

