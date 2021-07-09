  1. Deals
Sign up for ESPN+ now and save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV

UFC 264 is this weekend and if you want to watch it, the absolute best way is to sign up for ESPN+ now so you save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV. Subscribing to ESPN+ normally costs $60 per year with a UFC PPV ticket costing $70 on top of that but with this offer right now, you can get both for just $90 saving you $40 on the usual price and giving you a year’s worth of ESPN+ alongside the chance to watch the big fight this weekend. Let’s take a look at what to expect.

UFC 264 is a much anticipated night of UFC fighting. The main card is a lightweight bout between UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. The pair have met twice before with McGregor winning by a first-round technical knockout in 2014 followed by Poirier winning via second-round knockout in a rematch in January 2021. Anything could happen in this third bout and it’s sure to be a gripping conclusion to an ongoing feud.

Alongside the Poirier vs. McGregor fight is a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, along with heavyweight fights between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy. There’s action from the women too with women’s Bantamweight fighters, Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya duking it out too. It should be quite the night for compelling fights.

If you’re keen to see the big fight (and who isn’t?), your absolute best way to do so is by signing up to ESPN+ right now. ESPN+ costs $60 per year with the UFC 264 PPV card costing $70 but if you buy the two together today, you’ll pay just $90 for the pair. ESPN+ gives you access to plenty of great live sports events along with some of the best sports documentaries and access to ESPN+ originals.

For the sports enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with the ESPN+ package and you’re going to love having a year’s worth of the best sport out there. Snap it up now before the fight this weekend and indulge in some great content beforehand. You can use ESPN+ with virtually all modern smart TVs, streaming devices (including phones and tablets), along with web browsers and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

