UFC 274 PPV Deal: How to save $45 on Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Keen to watch UFC 274 this weekend? It’s the latest big UFC event and as it’s exclusively pay-per-view, you’re going to need to pay up to tune in. ESPN+ is the home of streaming live UFC pay-per-view events in the United States. If you’re looking to enjoy all the action online, here’s what you need. We have everything you need to know about UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ including how to sign up, what it costs, and how big a savings you can enjoy.

UFC 274 has a stacked fight card. The main card has a battle between lightweight class champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champion, Justin Gaethje, as well as a women’s strawweight fight between current two-time champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza. There’s also room for a light heavyweight rematch between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio Run and former interim title challenger, Ovince Saint Preux.

ESPN+ is the place to go to watch the fight. A premium streaming service for all things sports, from MMA and boxing to soccer, golf, and much more, it has everything you could need. Since its launch in 2018, it has developed a close relationship with the UFC, with it now being the go-to app for all things UFC. The only outlet to watch UFC pay-per-view events online, ESPN+ is compatible with pretty much all modern web browsers, along with streaming-capable devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and Xbox and PlayStation games consoles.

Subscribing to ESPN+ costs just $7 per month or only $70 per year. There’s also the option of pairing it up with The Disney Bundle so you pay just $14 per month for ESPN+, Disney+, and ad-supported Hulu.

Another option for UFC fans is to hook up to the bundle deal that occurs ahead of each UFC PPV event. Normally, you’d need to pay $70 for a year’s subscription to ESPN+ as well as $75 for the price of a UFC PPV ticket. That comes to a total of $145 however you can save $45 by combining the two.

If you’re new to ESPN+ or ordinarily subscribe on a monthly basis, you can grab the pay-per-view bundle of a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC PPV package for just $100. A big saving of $45, it’s the ideal way of enjoying UFC 274 while also indulging in a year’s worth of ESPN+.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations