UFC 280 is coming Saturday to the United Arab Emirates, with reigning lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira defending the gold against up-and-coming title contender Islam Makhachev. The UFC 280 main card also features top talent including Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Beneil Dariush, Petr Yan, and Sean O’Malley, so it’s no surprise that this is a pay-per-view event — which means you’ll need ESPN+ to watch the UFC 280 live stream online. The good news is that new ESPN+ subscribers can sign up, grab the UFC 280 PPV ticket, and lock in a cool $50 savings right now. Here’s how.

Since its inception in 2018, ESPN+ has developed a very cozy relationship with the world’s largest MMA league (that’d be the UFC). That means that, as of now and for the foreseeable future, ESPN’s premium streaming platform is the only outlet where you can watch live pay-per-view events like UFC 280. After a recent price increase, ESPN+ rings in at $10 per month or $100 for the first year; after that, the annual subscription reverts to its earlier price of $70 per year, making the yearly membership the better bargain.

UFC PPV events also had a recent price increase and now cost $75 for ESPN+ subscribers. That means a first-year ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 280 PPV ticket would set you back $175 purchased separately, but new ESPN+ members can grab a year’s worth of streaming along with the UFC 280 pay-per-view for just $125, which amounts to a $50 savings. Just note that this one-time bundle deal is only available to new sign-ups and is only redeemable once.

After that, you’ll be ready to watch the UFC 280 live stream online in all its glory this Saturday, and it’s a big one. Heading up the main card is a lightweight title bout between defending champion Charles Oliveira (33-8) and rising star Islam Makhachev (22-1), with the title challenger being the slight favorite to win this one. The co-main is another championship contest, with bantamweight champ Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling (21-3) touching gloves with former champion T.J. Dillashaw (18-4). Fans are also getting treated to a third big-name fight, as former bantamweight champ Petr Yan (16-3) — who notably lost his title and then his subsequent rematch to Aljamain Sterling in a pair of controversial fights — is facing off against Sean O’Malley (15-1), a fan favorite fighter looking to climb up the bantamweight rankings.

There are currently 13 matchups spread across two fight cards slated for UFC 280, with the action starting with the prelims at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Sign up and grab the ESPN+ bundle deal now so you can be ready to watch the UFC 280 live stream online — this isn’t one you want to miss.

