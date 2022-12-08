On Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship is once again on the line for the main event of the MMA league’s final numbered event of 2022. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev is a pay-per-view, meaning that you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to stream it live in the U.S. The good news is that if you’re looking to watch the UFC 282 live stream online this weekend and are new to ESPN+, then you can score a one-time bundle discount that lets you save $50 bucks on your PPV ticket. Here’s what you need to know.

UFC 282, like all UFC pay-per-views, will air exclusively on ESPN+. This premium streaming platform launched in 2018 and has since become the go-to platform for watching UFC fights online thanks to the close relationship between the sports broadcaster and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ESPN+ saw a price increase this year: Formerly $7 per month or $70 per year, it now costs $10 per month or $100 annually. UFC pay-per-views also received another $5 price increase this year, and now cost $75 for ESPN+ subscribers.

However, if you haven’t yet signed up for ESPN+, then you have a nice bundle deal available to you. This allows new subscribers to get a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 282 PPV ticket for $125, which amounts to a $50 discount on their combined prices ($100 and $75 if purchased separately). This is a one-time offer that can only be redeemed by those who haven’t had an active ESPN+ subscription in the past 12 months. If you’re already signed up for ESPN+, then you’ll need to pony up the $75 in order to watch UFC 282 online on Saturday.

If you have ESPN+, one way you can still save a little money (although not on the UFC pay-per-view) is by signing up for the Disney Bundle. This high-value streaming package includes ESPN+, Disney+, and basic ad-supported Hulu for $15 per month, which gives you a lot of on-demand streaming entertainment for just $5 more than the cost of ESPN+ alone. And if you’ve already signed up for one or more of these platforms, you can still upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get the savings.

The UFC 282 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) Saturday night, and we expect the headlining light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev to take place around midnight ET. This is the pay-per-view portion of the event, for which you’ll need ESPN+ in order to watch. Now’s the time to sign up if you haven’t already and grab this bundle deal so you can watch UFC 282 live stream online and save 50 bucks.

