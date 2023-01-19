 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get the UFC 283 PPV now and save $55

Lucas Coll
By

The 2023 UFC season is off to a running start with the first pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 283 is happening this Saturday, January 21, and it’s bringing two highly anticipated title bouts on the main card, one of which is the promotion’s first-ever quadrilogy bout. This is a pay-per-view, so you’ll need ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 283 live stream online this weekend, but if you’re new to this sports streaming platform, you can save some cash if you sign up now. Here’s what you need to know.

UFC pay-per-views can only be streamed in the U.S. via ESPN+, and the events just received their fourth price hike since the UFC and ESPN joined forces. That means that UFC PPV tickets will now set you back $80 apiece. That’s separate from the cost of ESPN+ itself, which has also had several price raises and currently rings in at $10 per month or $100 for the annual plan (with the yearly subscription saving you $20). There’s some good news for new subscribers, though, who can save $55 by grabbing a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 283 pay-per-view ticket for $125.

This $55 savings is a one-time deal, though; existing ESPN+ subscribers will have to pony up the $80 to watch the UFC 283 live stream online on Saturday. UFC 283 is a good start to the new year, though, with former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8) will face Jamahal Hill (11-1) with the vacant title on the line. Teixeira, a seasoned fighter with a long record in the world of MMA, briefly held the title after winning it from Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, but lost it in his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275. The light heavyweight title was later vacated by Prochazka after he suffered a serious shoulder injury during training, putting him out of action for awhile.

Related

The co-main event is another title contest and a first for the UFC, with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2) fighting interim champ Brandon Moreno (20-6). This title unification bout is the UFC’s first quadrilogy fight. Fans already know that Figueiredo and Moreno have quite a history: The two first fought to a draw at UFC 256 in 2020; in their subsequent rematch the next year at UFC 263, Moreno clinched the flyweight belt in an upset victory. At UFC 270 in 2022, Figueiredo reclaimed the title, but the UFC later put up an interim belt which Moreno won at UFC 277. This created a unique situation leading up to the league’s first-ever quadrilogy bout, and a high-stakes one, at that.

In order to watch UFC 283 online and see how it all goes down live, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab that $55 PPV discount if you’re eligible for it. Then, be ready to tune in on Saturday night. The main card fights begin at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Argentina vs. France live stream: Watch the World Cup Final for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
UFC 282 live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
ufc 282 blachowicz vs ankalaev ppv deal promotional image
UFC 282 PPV deal: Lock in now and save $50 on the live stream
ufc 282 blachowicz vs ankalaev ppv deal promotional image
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Best GoPro deals for January 2023: Sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.
Best dishwasher deals for January 2023
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.
Best microwave deals for January 2023
KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven
Best Nest Thermostat deals for January 2023
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Best office chair deals for January 2023
staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.
Best oven deals for January 2023
cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1
Best Philips Hue deals for January 2023
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Best refrigerator deals for January 2023