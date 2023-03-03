 Skip to main content
New to ESPN+? Save $55 on the UFC 285 PPV with this trick

It’s finally happening this weekend: After three years out of the Octagon, former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is making his return to MMA. Not only is “Bones” returning to the ring, he’s also making his long-awaited debut at heavyweight, and he’ll be receiving a warm welcome from fans as well as his opponent, Ciryl Gane. Raising the stakes even higher is the fact that the UFC Heavyweight Championship is on the line. This is a pay-per-view event as you have probably surmised, but if you’re new to ESPN+ and you want to watch the UFC 285 live stream online Saturday, here’s how you can save some cash.

Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jones vs Gane, as with virtually all numbered UFC events, is pay-per-view. The only way to watch UFC PPV fights is with ESPN+, the exclusive broadcaster of such events in the U.S. It currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year for ESPN+ while UFC pay-per-views now cost $80 — the price of both has slowly crept up over the years, so it’s getting more expensive to be an MMA fan. The good news is that if you don’t yet have ESPN+, you can sign up for a one-year subscription and get the UFC 285 PPV for a combined price of $125. This one-time bundle deal saves you $55. Existing ESPN+ subscribers will have to pony up the $80 to watch the UFC 285 live stream online, however.

And this is certainly one that ESPN+ subscribers and UFC fans won’t want to miss. Jon Jones has had his fair share of controversy throughout his career, but few can deny the former two-time light heavyweight champion’s skill in the Octagon. Jones boasts a professional fighting record of 26 wins, one loss, and one no-contest, with his single “loss” coming via disqualification. In real terms, it’s safe to say Jones has never really been beaten, and the stakes are high for Ciryl Gane to be the first one to do so.

Jones and Gane are vying for the UFC heavyweight title which was stripped from Francis Ngannou after he and the UFC failed to negotiate a new contract and he withdrew from the promotion. Gane challenged Ngannou unsuccessfully for the belt last January, where he lost via unanimous decision. Both title challengers have their work cut out for them at UFC 285, and it remains to be seen if a three-year absence from the Octagon (not to mention a move up to heavyweight) will hold Jones back.

If you’re eagerly looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds, then you’ll need ESPN+ in order to secure your pay-per-view ticket and watch the UFC 285 live stream for yourself this Saturday. That means that right now’s the time to sign up and grab that one-time $55-off UFC 285 PPV deal if you haven’t already. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

