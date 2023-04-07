 Skip to main content
Save $55 on the UFC 287 PPV with this deal

After taking a break last weekend, the UFC is off to a running start this month with UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2. This is the MMA league’s big pay-per-view showing for April, which means that any fans planning to watch the UFC 287 live stream online this Saturday will need ESPN+ in order to do it. The good news is that new subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that offers a $55 discount on the UFC 287 PPV with an annual ESPN+ membership. Here’s everything you need to know.

In the U.S., UFC pay-per-view events air exclusively via ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that was rolled out about five years ago. That’s good news for cord-cutters, as it means that it’s easy now for MMA fans to stream UFC fights online without cable (something that used to be a tricky feat given the strict regional broadcasting restrictions for live sports).

Currently, an ESPN+ subscription will cost you $10 per month or $100 per year, with the annual membership obviously being the better value. You should also know that on top of that, each UFC pay-per-view event will set you back an additional $80. That means that a one-year ESPN+ subscription and a UFC PPV ticket, purchased separately, rings in at $180.

If you haven’t yet signed up for an annual ESPN+ membership, you’re in luck, because you can grab a one-year subscription along with the UFC 287 pay-per-view for $125. This one-time bundle deal saves you 55 bucks. You can only redeem this offer once, but if you were planning to sign up for ESPN+ anyway, it’s a great way to do it and save some cash on the UFC PPV.

MMA fans will definitely want to watch UFC 287 online this weekend, too, with a UFC Middleweight Championship rematch between Alex Pereira and former champ Israel Adesanya serving as the headliner. Jorge Masvidal is also stepping into the Octagon, where he’ll be gunning for a much-needed comeback win against Gilbert Burns. The main card is the pay-per-view portion of the show and begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Now’s the time to sign up and take advantage of this UFC 287 PPV deal so you don’t miss a minute.

