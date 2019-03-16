Digital Trends
MMA fans are looking forward to another UFC event this Saturday, March 16, with Fight Night 147 pitting welterweights Darren “The Gorilla” Till and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal against each other at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 16. If you’re looking for a way to watch it without paying a cent, then now’s the time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can watch the big event totally free. Read on to find out how.

ESPN Plus was rolled out last year as the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service designed to allow viewers to enjoy all sorts of content – from live matches to pre- and post-event coverage – any time, anywhere via ESPN’s website or mobile app. Along with MMA, ESPN Plus features live coverage of more than 1,500 sporting events as well as exclusive content including interviews, analysis, press conferences, weigh-ins, and much more.

The headliner for UFC Fight Night 147 on ESPN Plus is a welterweight bout between English fighter Darren Till and American Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal, sitting at number 11 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, is entering this fight as an underdog with a record of 32 wins and 13 losses. His opponent, Darren Till, is ranked number three among UFC welterweights with a record of 17 wins (10 by KO), one loss, and one draw.

The second big fight on the main card is another welterweight bout, with Jamaican-British Leon “Rocky” Edwards (16-3-0) going toe-to-toe with Icelander Gunnar “Gunni” Nelson (17-3-1). These two fighters are closely matched, with Edwards sitting at number 10 and Gunnar at 13 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. There are 13 fights planned in total, and you can view the whole lineup here.

UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal on ESPN Plus will be hosted this Saturday, March 16, at the O2 Arena in London. The preliminary card starts at 1 p.m. ET (U.S. time), with the main card set for 4 p.m. ET, so be sure to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial now so you can stream it for free. After that, your subscription is only $5 per month or $50 per year, and you can cancel without any fees if you decide it’s not for you.

