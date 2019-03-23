Share

UFC fans are in for a treat with the Fight Night 148 main card. Stephen Thompson is going head to head with the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis for what should be a glorious battle. This UFC event is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, March 23 in the Bridgestone Arena. So if you’re hoping to get a glimpse of this welterweight event, now is the perfect time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial to stream it for free.

If you’ve never heard of ESPN Plus before, that’s likely because it was rolled out just last year. It was designed to be a premium streaming service for all things sports, and at its affordable price, it has begun to grow in popularity since its debut. With almost constant access loads of live matches and pre- and post-event coverage, ESPN Plus is a great option for any sports fan who wants access to coverage no matter where they are. Along with MMA, this service grants you access to over 1,500 sporting events, exclusive content, interviews, weigh-ins, and much more.

The headliner of UFC Fight Night is a welterweight bout between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The most intriguing aspect of this fight is the varying combat styles of Thompson and Pettis. Stephen Thompson has proven time and time again throughout his career that a karate-based style can do more than just frighten an opponent into submission. Pettis is no slouch, however. He combines world-class kickboxing with crazy aerial strikes and takedowns. When these two go up against each other inside the Octagon, you’re in for a real display.

The second big fight on the main card is a heavyweight brawl between Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis. Blaydes is looking to gain some momentum after his six-fight winning streak was put to an end. Meanwhile, Willis is coming off the biggest win of his career against Mark Hunt, a former title challenger. With a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC, a win against Blaydes could likely earn him a spot in the top five rankings. You can look forward to a combination of powerful punches and excellent wrestling in this clash between heavyweights.

UFC Fight Night is happening this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET (U.S. time) in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. So if you’re hoping to stream Thompson vs. Pettis for free this weekend, now is a great time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial. If you’re worried about forgetting to cancel your service, the subscription only costs $5 a month or $50 for the entire year. You can also cancel without any fees if you decide you no longer want the service.

