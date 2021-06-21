Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for some crazy Prime Day deals? So are we, and we’ll stop at nothing to bring you some of the best discounts available. We’ve got all of our best on the job, searching Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and many more storefronts!

One of the more insane deals we’ve found is Amazon’s Prime Day discount on the Ultrean 5.8-Quart Air Fryer, which slashes over half off the full price. You can get it sent to your doorstep, with free shipping, for $64, in any color. Yes, any color, even snazzy red! It’s a Lightning deal, so it’s limited and it won’t last for long!

Available in black, green, red, or white, this 5.8-quart air fryer from Ultrean can do it all. There are 10 presets for foods like toast, chips, chicken, shrimp, steak, pizza, cake, and more. Just put your food in, close it up, and tap the corresponding mode on the touch display. It fries and cooks the food without any oil, so it’s much healthier than using a frying machine or the age-old oil in a skillet trick. It’s not as messy as those other methods either.

The inside is non-stick, and it’s easy to clean. It comes with an air fryer basket, which is dishwasher-safe. No hand cleaning this bad boy! Did we mention that 5.8-quarts is big enough to prepare food for three to five people at a time? It even comes with a handy cookbook that you can use to prepare delicious recipes, made specifically for cooking in the Ultrean fryer. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Amazon is offering the Ultrean 5.8-Quart Air Fryer, in any color, for $64 with free shipping and free returns. You will need Prime to take advantage of this Lightning deal, which ends really soon! Act fast! Once the deal has been claimed in full, it’s all gone and we’re so close to meeting that limit!

More Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals available now

For those of you who are not sold on Ultrean’s slick air fryer (hey it happens), there are plenty of other Prime Day air fryer deals and their kitchen-cousin, Prime Day Instant Pot deals available too. We scooped up all of the best ones for you. See below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations