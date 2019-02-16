Digital Trends
Whether you’re a student, an office worker, or just someone with more stuff than two hands can carry, a backpack is a great thing to own. Having a convenient place to store your MacBook, papers, and snacks can make your life much easier. Not all backpacks are fully equipped for what nature can throw at them, however. Without proper waterproofing, the contents of even the most luxurious of backpacks could end up getting soaked by a decent bit of rain. Which is why getting yourself a rainproof backpack can be so beneficial — especially if you plan on toting electrical devices around.

Fortunately, Under Armour is having a huge sale this weekend to help you on your quest for a better backpack. The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on now through Monday, February 18th alongside many Presidents’ Day sales. With up to 40 percent off outlet items, this sale is nothing to sneeze at. You can even get an extra 20 percent off when you spend $100 or more with the promo code RALLY20. So if you need a new backpack, now is a great time to get a good one for cheap.

UA Hustle 3.0 Backpack — $42

under armor outlet sale on gore tex armour

If you’re looking for something simple, straightforward, and water-repellent, the Hustle 3.0 is a great choice. Built with UA Storm technology, it delivers a highly water-resistant finish that can handle everything from light sprinkles to downpours. The straps are made with adjustable HeatGear, allowing for extra comfort on your shoulders. With two Side water bottle pockets and a large, gusseted front shoe pocket, it also works great as a fitness companion. The soft-lined laptop sleeve on the inside is large enough to hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro or the smaller 12-inch MacBook.

Normally priced at $55, a 24-percent discount drops the price down to just $42 directly from the Under Armour outlet.

Buy Now

UA Recruit 2.0 Backpack — $49

under armour waterproof backpack sale recruite

The Recruit is fitted with that UA Storm technology, so it comes with the highly water-resistant finish. The tough, abrasion-resistant bottom panel keeps any rips or tears from happening when you set it down, but with the adjustable, padded shoulder straps, you won’t want to set it down. It also comes with water-repellent front pockets, so you can store your iPhone, iPad, or other valuables without fear of them getting wet. The soft-lined laptop sleeve also allows you to store a 15-inch MacBook Pro with ease.

Normally priced at $65, a sweet 25-percent discount drops the price down to just $49 for the duration of this outlet sale. Once you have this, all you’ll need is a waterproof jacket and you’ll be ready to brave the elements.

Buy Now

UA Big Logo 5.0 Backpack — $53

under armour waterproof backpack sale ua logo

Though the other two options are pretty decent backpacks, if you’re looking for something a little bit bigger and more comfortable, the Big Logo 5.0 is a solid alternate choice. Built with the same UA Storm technology, it can handle just about anything nature can throw at you. All-in-all, it comes with many of the same features as the first weatherproof backpack on our list, but with the added benefit of an ergonomic padded back panel. With an extra-soft, tricot sleeve lining the inside, you can hold up to a 15-inch laptop or MacBook.

Normally priced at $70, a solid 25-percent discount brings the price down to $53. This is a great backpack for college students who find themselves walking to class more often than not.

Buy Now

