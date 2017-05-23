Score 58% off Unitek’s Wireless Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Score a wireless speaker that looks as good as it sounds with this Unitek Aluminium Wireless Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 58 percent off on Amazon. The Unitek speaker seamlessly pairs with your phone to deliver high-quality music at home or on the go.

It has a wireless range of up to 30 feet, from any Bluetooth-enabled device, including smartphones, notebooks, tablets, or MP3 players. If Bluetooth isn’t what you’re after, the speaker also has an auto-scan FM radio feature that uses the Micro USB cable as an antenna. Thanks to the built-in rechargeable 400mAh Li-ion battery, you get up to 3.5 hours playtime on a single charge, enough to provide music for your pool party, barbecue, or any number of other outdoor events.

The 3-watt speaker may be small and portable, but it effortlessly delivers earth-shaking, powerful stereo sound with enhanced bass. The speaker comes has a rose gold aluminum unibody housing that makes it as stylish as it is powerful. It features Bluetooth 4.0, making it compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling that won’t distract you from what you are doing. It also has a Micro SD TF card reader slot that allows it to support MP3 players. The speaker is easy to use, allowing you to simply hold down the rewind or forward button until you achieve the desired volume.

The purchase includes the Unitek Portable Bluetooth Speaker, one USB cable, a user manual, a 2-year warranty with a quality guarantee, and 24-hour friendly customer service and email support.

The Unitek Aluminium Wireless Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $40 but is currently marked down to just $17 on Amazon, providing a $23 (58 percent) discount.

