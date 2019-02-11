Digital Trends
Amazon discounts Garmin, Fossil, and Apple Watches for Valentine’s Day

Lucas Coll
By

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re hunting after a great gift for that special techie in your life, then a good smartwatch might be just the ticket. Now’s a great time to grab one, too: These wearables have only gotten better and have surged in popularity over the past couple years, with the Apple Watch notably outselling the entire Swiss watch industry in 2018. Which is why it’s so exciting when we see top brands like Apple, Garmin, Fossil, and Samsung offering steep discounts on some great wearables.

As with the smartphone market, a ton of tech brands have thrown their own hats into the ring to chase Apple’s success; some naturally stand above the others, though, and a number of our favorites are now on sale just in time for Valentine’s Day. To help you find the perfect V-Day gift, or just to help you save money on a new wearable for yourself, we’ve sniffed out the five best smartwatch deals available on Amazon right now:

Apple Watch Series 3 — $80 off

Amazon smartwatch deals - Apple Watch Series 3

It’s only fitting that we lead with the Apple Watch given its massive success in the burgeoning smartwatch market. The Series 4 was just released, but Apple is still offering the excellent and feature-packed Series 3 due to its enduring popularity. It remains one of our own favorites thanks to its great build quality, built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor for fitness tracking, and it’s loaded with the snappy and intuitive WatchOS software.

The standard Apple Watch Series 4 would set you back around $400 (with some models costing even more), but the white 42mm Series 3 is a much more affordable choice at just $229 on Amazon after an $80 Valentine’s Day discount.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch — $49 off

Amazon smartwatch deals - Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Apple Watch may lead the pack when it comes to smartwatches, but unless you’ve got an iPhone, you won’t be able to get the most out of it. If you’re more of an Android type of person (like most people are), then Samsung still makes the best Android-friendly smartwatches – and the best of these is the awesome new Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is our favorite Android watch owing to its intuitive and attractive design, super-sharp color display, and rotating bezel that makes navigating through notifications, messages, and apps a breeze. The large 46mm silver and black Galaxy Watch is on sale for $296 ($29 off) on Amazon right now, but you can also get the 42mm all-black or rose gold and pink models for $279 each ($41 off).

Buy Now

Fossil Q Commuter — $39 off

Amazon smartwatch deals - Fossil Commuter

If the modern aesthetic of the Apple Watch isn’t your thing, then a hybrid smartwatch like the Fossil Q Commuter is a great alternative. The traditional-looking Commuter features built-in Bluetooth connectivity for syncing with your mobile device, and the non-intrusive subdial gives you at-a-glance phone notifications and a readout of daily progress toward your activity goals.

With its analog dial, stainless steel case, and leather wrist strap, it doesn’t get much more classic than the Commuter, and you’ve got a few color options all on sale right now for $116 ($39 off): steel and tan, gold and black, and steel and brown.

Steel/Tan

Gold/Black

Steel/Brown

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $50 off

Amazon smartwatch deals - Garmin Vivoactive 3

For fitness-focused techies, Garmin’s lineup of activity tracking smartwatches is rivaled only by the venerable Fitbit. The Vivoactive 3 is one of the standout members of the Garmin family, and unlike some activity trackers that are essentially just glorified pedometers, the Vivoactive 3 comes packed with advanced features like GPS, more than a dozen preloaded fitness apps, and Garmin Pay.

You’ve naturally got all the basic health tracking functions here, too, and the Vivoactive can even monitor your stress levels and VO2 max and automatically upload your fitness metrics to your Garmin Connect account for long-term tracking and goal-setting. The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 3 is on sale on Amazon right now for $50 off, letting you score this beefy fitness smartwatch for $250.

Buy Now

Fossil Q Neely — $60 off

Amazon smartwatch deals - Fossil Q Neely

Our final pick is another of our favorites from Fossil and one that’s perfect for the ladies: The sleek Q Neely. The Fossil Q Neely features a similar hybrid design to the Commuter with its classic case and wrist band and traditional analog face, but this smartwatch also utilizes Bluetooth connectivity for accessing smart features like daily activity tracking, phone notifications, and sleep quality monitoring.

You’ve got a couple great styles to choose from that are on sale right now from Amazon: The stainless steel and black leather Fossil Q Neely is available for just $95 ($60 off), while the rose gold and beige leather model is on sale for $116 (saving you $39).

Steel/Black

Rose Gold/Beige

Looking for more of the best deals? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals. and much more on our curated deals page.

