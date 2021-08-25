  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Snag a mini projector for cheap with this deal at Best Buy

By
The Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projecter in black, with the projector light turned on.

When investing in a home theater for a more cinematic experience, most people take advantage of 4K TV deals and soundbar deals. However, one of the easiest ways to transform your living room into a movie theater is by buying a projector. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars though, as there are projector deals like Best Buy’s $30 discount for the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector that makes it even more affordable at just $70, compared with its original price of $100.

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is nowhere near as expensive as Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors, but it still gets the job done. It supports 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear and detailed images, and it’s powered by the MStar Advanced Color Engine for vivid colors. The projector is also very easy to set up, as you just need to keep it stable on a table or on the floor, so it’s possible to move it between the rooms of your home or even take it outside.

The projector is compatible with most devices, as it can connect through HDMI, VGA, and USB cables. The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector’s lamp life is estimated at 40,000 hours, and it features a cooling system that disperses heat, and noise suppression technology that reduces the sound of its fan.

If you want to feel like you’re in the movies without leaving the comfort and safety of your own home, you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector. It’s currently on sale with a $30 discount from Best Buy, bringing its price down to just $70 from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so don’t take too much time to think about it as other shoppers may snap them all up. Click that Buy Now button for the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector as soon as you can.

More projector deals

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is a solid choice if you want to upgrade your home theater on a budget. However, if you’re willing to spend more on a new projector, you should check out what other retailers are offering. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best projector deals that are currently available for you to shop.

LG PF50KA Portable Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

$577 $650
Tiny but mighty, this ultra-portable projector can throw a 100-inch diagonal image onto any wall while its built-in smart tv software connects you to tons of popular streaming services.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EF-100 Mini Laser Projector with Android TV

$1,000
This mini projector uses a laser as its light source instead of a bulb. This lets it get much brighter (2000 lumens). Android TV built-in lets you stream from hundreds of services, no stick required.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K Projector

$1,400 $1,500
Going 4K doesn't get any more affordable than this Epson Home Cinema projector, with support for 2900 lumens of brightness and HDR. Connect any streaming device for tons of entertainment.
Buy at Best Buy

YABER V6 Full HD Projector

$290
With high contrast, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, native resolution of Full HD, and support for up to 4K, this projector is ideal for occasional movie nights or a night in front of the Xbox.
Buy at Amazon

ViewSonic M1+ Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector

$310
This portable projector comes with built-in audio, smart TV enabled, and a built-in battery that provides 6 hours of play time. It can be charged using USB Type C and taken with you on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EpiqVision LS500 UST Laser Projector, 4K, HDR, Android TV

$3,700 $4,000
Though pricey, this ultra-short throw projector can display a stunningly bright, up-to-130-inch image in 4K and HDR, and the projector only needs to sit a few inches from your wall.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The Fitbit Versa 2 just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

fitbit versa 2 premium news first look 5

Last Chance: Get this Samsung Chromebook laptop for $129 for back-to-school

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook on a white background.

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Best Buy is offering thousands of Nvidia RTX graphics cards for sale tomorrow

Best Buy building and logo.

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for August 2021

home gym total system multifunction

The best exercise bikes of August 2021

Halo Infinite’s December release date may have been leaked

Master Chief in Halo Infinite.

Best Buy slashes the Surface Pro 7 price by $330

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

Pokémon masters weigh in on the lack of competitive modes in upcoming games

A myriad of Pokemon enjoying the beach together

Fitbit Charge 5 adds sweat-based stress sensor, rounded design

Fitbit Charge 5

You won’t believe how cheap gaming monitors are at Dell right now

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for August 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for August 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4