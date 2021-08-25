Snag a mini projector for cheap with this deal at Best Buy

When investing in a home theater for a more cinematic experience, most people take advantage of 4K TV deals and soundbar deals. However, one of the easiest ways to transform your living room into a movie theater is by buying a projector. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars though, as there are projector deals like Best Buy’s $30 discount for the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector that makes it even more affordable at just $70, compared with its original price of $100.

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is nowhere near as expensive as Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors, but it still gets the job done. It supports 1920 x 1080 resolution for clear and detailed images, and it’s powered by the MStar Advanced Color Engine for vivid colors. The projector is also very easy to set up, as you just need to keep it stable on a table or on the floor, so it’s possible to move it between the rooms of your home or even take it outside.

The projector is compatible with most devices, as it can connect through HDMI, VGA, and USB cables. The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector’s lamp life is estimated at 40,000 hours, and it features a cooling system that disperses heat, and noise suppression technology that reduces the sound of its fan.

If you want to feel like you’re in the movies without leaving the comfort and safety of your own home, you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector. It’s currently on sale with a $30 discount from Best Buy, bringing its price down to just $70 from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so don’t take too much time to think about it as other shoppers may snap them all up. Click that Buy Now button for the Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector as soon as you can.

More projector deals

The Vankyo Leisure 3 mini projector is a solid choice if you want to upgrade your home theater on a budget. However, if you’re willing to spend more on a new projector, you should check out what other retailers are offering. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best projector deals that are currently available for you to shop.

