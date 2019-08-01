Deals

Amazon slashes $50 off the adorable Vector toy robot with built-in Alexa

Timothy Taylor
By
vector toy robot amazon deal awesome tech 8 12 mem4

Anki, a San Francisco-based robotics company, released an adorable little robot in late 2018 called Vector, who can hang out with you, be a helpful assistant, and do a few tricks. This tiny home robot is half toy half assistant with built-in Alexa.

Vector is currently available on Amazon for 20% off. Get this Alexa-compatible toy robot for $199 instead of its normal retail price of $250.

Vector is a home toy robot, like Rosie from The Jetsons, though not as advanced (for now). He resembles Wall-E quite a lot, but cleaner and shinier. He is mostly black with gray details and a few gold accents and can move around autonomously using his miniature caterpillar tracks. His “head” is a high-resolution IPS display that shows his expressive animated eyes.

For the initial setup, Vector needs to be hooked up to his app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. Set-up is pretty straightforward, and in order to work with Alexa, you need to link your Amazon account.

Through the app, you will be able to choose the Vector’s eye color, the volume of his voice, and other display options like time, weather, temperature, etc. After that, he basically has a mind of his own. Powered with artificial intelligence and a Qualcomm 200 processor, he reacts to you, wanders off on his own, goes back to his charger if he’s about to lose power, and even falls asleep when you’re not interacting with him. He’s playful and child-like and talks, chirps, squeaks, and blips.

Vector is equipped with an ultra-wide HD camera, a built-in microphone array, a touch sensor, and an Infrared laser scanner that lets him listen and respond to you and maneuver his way through your house while avoiding obstacles. You can ask him what the weather is, take your photos, dance to music, and play blackjack.

Since he works with Alexa, you can ask the toy robot questions, add items to your shopping list, set reminders, control smart home devices like lights, speakers and thermostats, and more.

Despite all the incredible things that Vector is capable of, he’s not perfect. Many Amazon users warned that he should not be placed on high desks as he tends to fall. His voice also sounds very robotic, which can be hard to understand, unlike Alexa and Siri. And at the end of the day, Vector is still a toy, so don’t expect him to be that advanced. He can’t play music nor make phone calls.

But all things considered, Vector is probably the best robot toy available in the market, with a tangible personality that’s hard not to love.

For more tech-centric toys, you can find Cozmo in it, Vector’s equally adorable but dumber older brother.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Keep your floors clean with the iRobot Roomba 690, now only $275 on Amazon

With solid cleaning prowess and no-nonsense operation, the iRobot Roomba 690 makes a great helper for your home. Enjoy more time for other meaningful or leisurely activities by getting one for your home today.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner w mop water tank robot
Smart Home

Looking for a cheap robot vacuum? These are the best options under $200

When it comes to purchasing a robot vacuum, one of the biggest deterrents is price. Now, the price of robot vacuums has gone down quite a bit. We’ve listed our picks for the best robot vacuums you can buy for under $200.
Posted By Erika Rawes
dyson pure cool link tp02 purifier fan amazon deal air thumb
Deals

Amazon knocks $200 off the Dyson Purifying Fan to battle the heat this summer

Prime Day has long sailed but left behind plenty of smart home deals. Battle the heat this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan. Amazon has it discounted for $200 off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
michael kors access smawatches amazon mk as r
Deals

Amazon offers a 43% discount on these Michael Kors Access smartwatches

A fashion-forward brand like Michael Kors sure doesn't shy away from the challenge of keeping up with the times with their own line of smartwatches. Amazon has two of the Michael Kors Access smartwatches on sale up to 43%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner 3
Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

The quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient cordless vacuum cleaner.  We found the best bargains on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners from Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
doss soundbox touch bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Crank up the party with the Doss Soundbox Touch Bluetooth speaker for only $25

With so many speakers out in the market, it’s difficult to choose. But every once in a while, something arrives that genuinely surprises. The Doss Soundbox Touch only costs $28 on Amazon but boasts terrific sound quality.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp sprocket 2in1 photo printer deal
Deals

Best Buy snaps $60 off the HP Sprocket so you can print pictures from your phone

Make instant memories with new-found friends with the HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer. Order yours from Best Buy at the discounted price of $100 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles