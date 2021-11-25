Whether you or a loved on is in dire need of a new smartphone, or are you shopping around for some stocking stuffers for a techie you know, these Verizon Black Friday deals have some of the best bargains we’ve seen during the early holiday shopping season so far. Verizon may be best-known as the second-largest network service provider in the U.S., but the carrier’s online store also offers some great bargains on everything from flagship phones to mobile accessories like earbuds and smartwatches. We’ve rounded up the five best Verizon Black Friday deals right here so you can dive right in.

Verizon Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $180

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Apple iPhone 12 Mini — From $0/month with Unlimited plan, was $600

Apple iPhone 12 — Buy one, get one free with Unlimited plan

Google Pixel 6 — Buy one, get one free with Unlimited plan

Why Buy:

Great suite of advanced fitness tracking functions

Comfortable on the wrist

Good battery life

Built-in GPS and heart rate monitor

In the world of fitness wearables, Fitbit still leads the pack. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a great activity tracker (and one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals on offer at the moment) if you don’t need a full-on smartwatch like the Apple Watch, but want something less Spartan and more full-featured than a basic wristband tracker. The fifth-generation Charge comes loaded with a bevy of fitness and health-tracking functions. It can track your pace and distance via GPS, your heart rate, stress levels, calories burned, and more, and comes loaded with 20 specific exercise modes. You can unlock even more advanced tracking metrics with a Fitbit Premium subscription, and you get a six-month free trial with the Charge 5 so you can give the Premium features a spin without spending a dime — that’s an extra $60 value on top of the discount you’re already getting.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Why Buy:

Comfortable in the ear

Sleek and pocket-friendly charging case

Good sound quality

Automatic audio passthrough is a great feature

Everybody knows about the Apple AirPods, but if you’re not an iPhone user, there are better true wireless earbuds out there. Near the top of that heap sit the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which also happen to be one of the best Black Friday earbuds deals available today. They’re comfortable, they sound great, and they easily fit into your pocket thanks to their small charging case. The Galaxy Buds Pro also pack some premium features including active noise canceling and automatic audio passthrough, which allows you to quickly deactivate noise cancelation so you can hear noises around you (such as when you’re on a busy street and want to be aware of your surroundings, or if you need to speak with someone) without having to take your earbuds out and fumble around with them.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini — From $0/month with Unlimited plan, was $600

Why Buy:

The perfect size for those who like smaller phones

Hardware punches well above its weight

Great camera module

All the same functionality as its larger siblings

Small phones are back in the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini, and while they’re not accounting for a huge share of iPhone sales, those of us who favor more pocket-friendly smartphones are grateful for them. If you’ve been eyeballing one but are waiting for a discount, then Verizon Black Friday deals are your chance to score the excellent Apple iPhone 12 Mini for as little as nothing (that’s for the 64GB model, with no trade-in required). Not only is the iPhone 12 the best value in Apple’s smartphone lineup, it punches well above its weight thanks to its solid hardware — the same chip that’s inside the iPhone 12 — and great camera module. It doesn’t get much cheaper than free, so if you’re looking to switch carriers and/or upgrade to an Unlimited plan, this is one of our favorite Black Friday phone deals available right now on one of our favorite phones.

Apple iPhone 12 — Buy one, get one free with Unlimited plan

Why Buy:

Excellent hardware performance

Smooth and snappy software interface

Great camera module

Attractive body design with multiple color options

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini were the flagship models from Apple’s 2020 smartphone releases, and they’re a great value now if you don’t mind buying a slightly last-gen model (and they can hardly be called outdated in 2021). If you also don’t covet the smaller size of the iPhone 12 Mini, then the standard Apple iPhone 12 is one we can heartily recommend: It runs on Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chip and features an excellent edge-to-edge OLED touchscreen. The camera module is both highly capable and easy to use, and as you’d expect from iOS, the software interface is smooth and intuitive. There really aren’t any rough edges to the iPhone 12, so if you don’t want to splurge for the new Phone 13 — see our iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12 comparison for more — this is a great Verizon Black Friday deal if you are looking to buy more than one device.

Google Pixel 6 — Buy one, get one free with Unlimited plan

Why Buy:

Great value for an Android flagship

Excellent and up-to-date Android 12 software

Vibrant 6.4-inch notchless display

Very good camera module

After the excellent Google Pixel 4, we were a little disappointed with the Pixel 5. Thankfully, Google has redeemed itself with the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The standard Google Pixel 6 is the entry-level model that brings back everything we love about this smartphone lineup, from its great camera and smooth Android software experience to its unbeatable value. The Pixel 6 comes with Android 12 (including years’ worth of updates), and considering Google is one of the main movers behind this mobile OS, it’s no surprise that this smartphone offers one of the smoothest Android experiences you’ll find. Verizon Black Friday deals let you score one for free when you buy two, making this one of the top Google Pixel 6 Black Friday carrier offers available at the moment. If you don’t want to buy two, you can enjoy a standalone $200 discount when you sign up for an Unlimited plan.

