Want a chance to nab the iPhone 12 practically for free, during September? Now’s your chance, through Verizon Business. Collectively, you can get up to $1,000 off the price of a new iPhone 12 series — and that’s good for all 4 models, including the iPhone 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

Here’s how it all works. You’ll get a maximum discount of up to $700 for eligible trade-ins, plus you can take advantage of another $300 credit if you’re swapping from another carrier. Combined, that’s $1,000 total in savings, and even if your trade-in is worth less, you’ll still be getting the new phone practically for free!

What do you need to know about the iPhone 12 series?

In Digital Trends’ iPhone 12 Review, Andrew Martonik called it “a step above” the competition because of its exceptional design and build quality. It certainly benefits from the increased speeds of 5G mobile connectivity, too! Of course, things can be a little confusing when you’re picking out what model you want because there are 4 of them! You can always refer to a proper size and feature comparison to understand the major differences. Ultimately, you can choose either the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max. Whichever model you prefer, they’re all excellent for business accounts and users.

That’s all pertinent because Verizon is currently offering a killer deal on the iPhone 12 series devices, allowing new customers to nab the phone practically for free, during September. You’ll need an eligible trade-in, and you’ll need to leverage all of the available promo offers, but it’s worth it!

How to get the deal on a new iPhone 12 series and Verizon Business line?

With a trade-in, of your old device(s) — up to 10 trade-ins at once — you can get up to a maximum of $700 in credit. On top of that, new business customers can get an additional $300 credit after swapping from a different carrier and doing a number transfer. The $300 switching credit will be paid after 2 to 3 billing cycles and the trade-in credit will be applied monthly to your account for up to 24 to 30 months. The downside is that you’ll have to pay your previous carrier’s switching costs out of pocket.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB), for example, is $1,000 through Verizon Business as the retail price, and $550 as the 2-year contract price. With the promo, if you get the full $1,000, you can get the phone for free with a little extra credit to go the distance! You could even upgrade to a model with much more internal storage for a relatively low price. How crazy is that?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is $1,100 at its retail price and $650 at its 2-year contract price. It too would be practically free with the full promo credit applied. You can check out the eligible devices and learn more about them below!

