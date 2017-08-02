Save with August Verizon Deals, including a VR headset and Beats headphones

Major phone carriers run a lot of sales and promos throughout the year, but if you’re not in the market for a new phone or data plan, then Verizon is currently offering some other discounts for the month of August. These limited-time Verizon deals include a handful of great mobile tech, from Google’s new VR headset to a few awesome Bluetooth gadgets, at discounts of up to $70 off.

Our favorite

Google’s Daydream View is giving the Samsung Gear VR a serious run for its money as the best low-cost Android virtual reality headset. Its main drawback right now is that — as it’s still relatively new to the market — it is only compatible with a handful of smartphones at the moment. Thankfully, Google is keeping the Daydream View an open platform for VR developers, so expect to see a slew of new phones, apps, games, and more coming out for this excellent headset throughout 2017 and 2018.

If you own a compatible smartphone and want to take the plunge into the world of virtual reality, the Daydream view is hard to beat for the price. Through Saturday, August 5, a $20 discount means you can snag Google’s awesome VR headset for just $60 from Verizon.

More great Verizon deals

Maybe the Daydream View isn’t what you’re looking for right now, or perhaps it whetted your appetite for more portable gadgets. Whatever the case, here are a few more limited-time Verizon deals for you to check out:

More deals

Looking for more Verizon deals and some discounts on other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.