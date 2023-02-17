This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

First there was dial up, then there was cable, and now there is fiber optics via Verizon Fios. That’s the speed of internet change. Fortunately for you, Verizon not only wants you to get in on the latest before you start to fall behind, but to also get rewarded for it. The deal is pretty simple, if you switch to Verizon Fios now (starting from just $25 a month) you can get up to $100 in the form of a Verizon gift card. It’s a fantastic way to get back in the technological game, especially if you haven’t switched internet providers since Covid hit and are just now starting to feel those hidden fees and other “bonus” payments that always seem to start hitting after the first year is up. This deal lasts through the end of next March, but the savings, faster Internet, and cool TV services can start right now if you switch today:

Why you should switch to Verizon Fios

The best way to describe Verizon’s Fios is sort of like an “army” of entertainment and connectivity, with its different branches coming together to cover all your bases and get you set up for success. The fiber-optic Verizon Fios Home Internet is likely the one you’re most interested in, and for good reason. You can choose from a variety of speeds that go all the way up to gigabit and get them pair with a Verizon tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, so you can actually use your speed in your own home. Of particular interest is how the Fios network’s upload and download speeds are nearly identical, allowing for superior live internet interactions, whether that be OMEGALUL’ing at your favorite streamer or proving you have what it takes for a remote job during your next Zoom interview.

Then there is Fios TV, which is one of the most robust streaming services available. Depending on your plan, your Fios TV plan will grant you access to up to more than 400 channels. Don’t wrestle with the password, either, as Fios TV allows for two simultaneous sessions. Finally, venture into the world of the Fios Home Phone, which is both a digital voice provider and source of international calling. Connect with friends and family in Canada, Mexico, China, South Africa, the UK and over 100 more countries with the World Plans that are built around keeping us connected in a big world. Or, just enjoy super clear VoIP calling locally, it is all fine with us.

Start mixing and matching the right internet, TV, and phone combinations for you, with plans starting as low as $25 a month. When you sign up for your new Verizon Fios plan, you’ll get up to $100 in the form of a Verizon Fios gift card when you do so as part of this special deal. It lasts through the end of March, but if you want Fios there is no better time to start than right now!

