This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

Free delicious food delivered to your doorstep, and super-fast internet to browse, stream, and play games to your heart’s content. Does it get any better than that? Well, that’s pretty much what’s being offered as part of Verizon’s latest deal. When you switch to Verizon Fios Internet, you can get up to $200 to spend on GrubHub or DoorDash. Terms and conditions do apply. If you don’t already know, Fios is a fiber-optic internet option that delivers download speeds up to 940Mbps, which means virtually no buffering or lag. More importantly, it offers a stable connection even with lots of devices connected at once — perfect for families of any size. Check out that deal below or keep reading for some more details.

There are other offers available, which you can claim when you sign up for Fios internet. For example, as an online exclusive, Verizon will waive the $99 setup charge for new customers. But the most lucrative offer is up to $200 to spend at GrubHub or DoorDash on food delivery. There must be a trick, right? Nope. Just sign up for Verizon Fios Internet — the Gigabit Connection package — maintain your service and redeem the offer within 60 days, and you’ll get your $200 gift card. Bear in mind, if you cancel your service within 180 days, Verizon reserves the right to charge back the amount of the gift card. Just keep your Fios internet account and connection action and you’ll be good to go.

Fios is a 100% fiber-optic internet connection allowing incredibly fast download speeds, great reliability, and better bandwidth for multiple device(s), so your whole family can browse, watch, and game with virtually no slowdowns. The better connection isn’t just great for casual use, it’s ideal for professional use, too, especially with so many of us working from home these days. Undoubtedly, your employer or business will require a reliable and active connection, which Fios can deliver.

Moreover, with the holidays on the way, that stable and fast internet will need to be a staple in your home, especially if you’re hosting friends and family. Everyone can drop in, connect, and do whatever they need to do, whether that’s playing games, doing some online banking, checking social media, or something else entirely. More device support means you can accommodate everyone that visits! The $200 gift card for GrubHub or DoorDash won’t hurt either. You can save yourself some time you’d otherwise spend preparing a meal or cooking dinner. The deal won’t last forever though, so if you’re interested, or mulling it over, you’ll want to act soon.

