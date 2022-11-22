Verizon is offering some juicy bonuses to new Fios customers

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.

Thinking of giving fiber-optic internet a try? You need to check out Verizon Fios. Verizon may be one of the “big three” cellular network service providers, but they’re much more than just a network operator. Today, Verizon also offers home internet, TV, and landline phone packages under the Fios banner, delivering these services over high-speed fiber-optic cables. Verizon is also offering some juicy bonuses right now for new customers who sign up for Fios internet service, so if it’s , now’s a great time to give it a spin.

Network carriers and internet service providers often run special discounts and other promotions for new customers, and Verizon is certainly no exception. In fact, Verizon runs such deals pretty much year-round, but ahead of Black Friday, they’re serving up a very nice bundle offer for anybody who signs up for a Verizon Fios Home Internet plan. Switch to Verizon Fios Internet and you can get credit worth up to $200 for GrubHub or DoorDash, and for a limited time, the carrier is even throwing in a Verizon gift card worth as much as $150. On top of that, you can also take up to $300 off the Stream TV Soundbar or Stream TV Soundbar Pro.

Worried about inflation and increasing prices? Verizon has you covered there, too, with its new 10-year price guarantee. When you sign up for Verizon Fios Internet, your subscription price is locked in for 10 years. That means you won’t get any nasty surprises in the form of sudden price hikes on your monthly bill. That’s nice to see in a time when the cost of everything from food to monthly service subscriptions only seems to be getting more expensive. Better still, you are not locked into a restrictive annual contract — it’s a simple month-to-month payment plan — and there are also no equipment fees, cancellation fees, or data caps.

There are three Fios Internet plans: The 300 Mbps plan that starts at $25 per month; the 500 Mbps plan for $45 per month; and the 1 Gbps plan for $65 per month. Your router rental is included with all three plans, and if you sign up online, the $99 setup fee is waived. The exact signup offer that you receive depends on which Fios Internet package you sign up for, with gigabit plan customers receiving the maximum bonus offer.

