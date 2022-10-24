Shockingly Scary Savings During Visible’s Switching Hour

This content was produced in partnership with Visible.

New phones are expensive and the wireless plans you need to use them, well, let’s just say they can be pretty expensive too. That’s why it’s always a great idea to upgrade when there are specific deals available, and when you’re ready, of course. You’ll be happy to know that there are some incredible Visible deals that you can take advantage of right now. For a limited time, you’ll get up to 31% off select devices (new) and $200 to spend online when you switch to Visible’s network. Moreover, for a limited time you can also bring your own device — so you don’t have to buy a new one — and you’ll get $50 to spend online. , but the main stipulation is that you have to switch your service from another carrier. If you were buying a new phone and considering Visible’s network, you were always going to do that at some point anyway.

And the treats don’t end with the discount when you bring your number and make the switch with one of those discounted devices — you’ll also get an opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win $1,031 AND a new, top-of the line phone.*

If you want to take advantage of that deal now, you can do so below, or keep reading for more details on the offer and some of the phones you can snag at a discount!

So here’s the lowdown: You have two choices here, but both of them involve you switching from your existing carrier — if you have one — to Visible.

Get up to 31% off select and new devices, plus $200 to spend online when you switch to Visible. You will have to keep up on your payments for at least three months to claim that gift card. Other terms do apply so see Visible’s deal page for those. You can bring your own device if you don’t want to buy a new one or if you recently upgraded. You’ll also get $50 to spend online after switching. Terms apply for this deal too.

That cash is in the form of a virtual gift card, which is always a plus, and it makes it super easy to shop — you can just spend it online and have whatever you buy shipped to your home.

While I cannot list the entire lineup of phones that are included as part of this offer, it may help to know at least some. The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, several models of the iPhone 14, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 all come with $200 to spend online. There are also other devices that come with slightly less, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with $150, Apple iPhone 12 with $150, and several Motorola handsets with $100 to $50.

If you bring your own device over as part of the second offer available, then you don’t have to worry about the phone models and what they’ll include with your purchase. Either way, these are some excellent wireless deals that you’ll want to capitalize on as soon as possible. The deals will be over October 31, when they’ll surely evaporate into the witch’s brew. It is almost Halloween, of course! Happy switching hour everyone.

*Limited time offer; ends 10/31/22. Offer req’s port-in from Eligible Carrier and 3 consecutive months’ service payments. $200 GC only for eligible new customers and requires eligible device purchase. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY for sweepstakes entry. Open to US residents 18+. See visible.com for additional terms and contest rules.

