Save $120 with this amazing Vitamix deal at Amazon

By
The Vitamix Ascent Series A3300 blender with an empty container.

There are many ways to spice up your kitchen, such as by taking advantage of Instant Pot deals and Ninja Foodi deals, but you shouldn’t forget about the basics. You should always be on the lookout for possible upgrades with blender deals, and if it’s an important part of your daily meals, you might want to invest in Vitamix deals. The brand’s blenders don’t come cheap, but Amazon is currently an offering a $120 discount for the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300, bringing its price down to $380 from its original price of $500.

Vitamix, which appears in Digital Trends’ best blenders for 2021 for the high-end Vitamix Professional 750, continues to impress with the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300. The blender features a motor base with variable speed control and pulse feature so you can fine tune the texture of your recipe, with a programmable timer so you won’t mix for too long. Meanwhile, touchscreen controls give a sleek look, and make the surface easy to clean.

The Vitamix Ascent Series A3300 comes with a 64-ounce container, which fits enough portions for the whole family. The blender’s blades can create friction heat to make hot soup in under 10 minutes, and it can also make frozen treats with chilled ingredients. You can also grind nuts, mix batter, make spreads, prepare baby food, and of course, create smoothies with the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300.

For a blender that does so much more than make milkshakes, you should go for the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300. Amazon is selling it for just $380, after a $120 discount to is original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to everything that you can do with the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Vitamix deals

Amazon is offering a tempting discount for the Vitamix Ascent Series A3300. However, if you want to look at other Vitamix blenders, you might want to check out the best Vitamix deals that are currently available. We’ve rounded them up here to make it easier to compare prices and select the perfect offer for you.

Vitamix Drink Machine Two-Speed Black Blender - 062828

$499 $579
This wwo-speed Vitamix drink mixer has a 64-ounce drink container to whip up multiple beverages at a time. The included tamper helps achieve smooth, silky blends with denser treats like acai bowls.
Buy at ABT

Vitamix Ascent A3500 Brushed Stainless Metal Blender - 061005

$600 $700
Stainless steel base Vitamix A3500 blender with 5-speeds, variable speed control, wireless connectivity, touchscreen controls, and container detection.
Buy at Vitamix

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$500 $600
Enjoy smooth consistency with every smoothie, soup, and more, with the Vitamix A2500 smart blender. It has three settings available, a self-adjusting wireless motor, and a digital timer.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Classic 64-Oz. Container

$149 $178
With an immense 64-ounce capacity, you can enjoy 1.5 times more delicious blended goodness with this Vitamix Classic container, compatible with any full-sized Vitamix blender.
Buy at Wayfair

Vitamix 36019 Quiet One On-Counter 48 Oz Blender

$1,120 $1,164
This powerful Vitamix blender can blend 48oz. worth of soups and purees, but it's also 4 times quieter. It's certainly suitable for making late-night meals.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender

$600 $700
Vitamix A3500 blender with five programs for smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. It also features variable speed control and a digital timer.
Buy at Vitamix
