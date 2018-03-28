Take $80 off this powerful, high-end Vitamix blender on Amazon

Share

If you use your current blender for more than just the occasional margarita, it might just be time to invest in something a bit more ferocious. Have you ever heard of Vitamix? If you haven’t, you probably aren’t living up to your blending potential. Vitamix is like the Mercedes of the blender world, and there’s a sale going on right now that makes getting one for yourself a lot more affordable.

Amazon is taking $80 off the Vitamix 5200 for a limited time, bringing the price down to $320 — a price we haven’t seen since Black Friday. While it may seem like a lot of money to spend on a blender, you really get what you pay for and more with this model. The Vitamix 5200 container can handle up to 64 ounces of just about whatever you want to put in there. It can pulverize even the tiniest of seeds with a powerful spinning blade to make sure you get that smooth, blended texture no matter how tiny the ingredients may be.

Though it’s variable speed control and ability to pulverize just about anything are quite impressive, that’s not all it can do. Have you ever thought about making soup in your blender? With the Vitamix 5200, you can bring cold ingredients to a steaming hot temperature in as little as six minutes. This powered-up blender can reach speeds fast enough to create the friction heat necessary to literally vaporize liquids. Why use your stove to heat things when you can just vaporize that tomato soup, right?

The Vitamix 5200 probably won’t be on sale for long, as it is a very high-tech piece of equipment. If you’re truly ready to step up your game and start blending that smoothie like a pro, the time is now. You can pick this awesome blender for just $320 from Amazon, or pay $450 for it directly from Vitamix.

If you’re still new to the world of blending, you may be wondering what you can even make with a professional blender. Fortunately for you, Vitamix actually has a cookbook filled with 250 delicious recipes for juice, soups, sauces and more for just $17 on Amazon.

