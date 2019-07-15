Digital Trends
Deals

Save up to 49% on professional-grade Vitamix blenders during Amazon Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

You don’t necessarily need to be a chef to make great food, sometimes the secret could be as minute as having the right tools. For budding home cooks everywhere, blenders may just be your new best friend, as the versatile kitchen appliance can simplify quite a list of recipes not limited to dessert. If you don’t have a blender ready, then you’re in luck as these Amazon deals put two professional-grade Vitamix blenders on sale just for Prime Day.

Just to give you an idea, Vitamix is like the Mercedes of blenders so you might want to snag one for yourself before the deal expires 8 a.m. PT on July 16.

Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender — $229

vitamix blenders amazon prime day deal blentech
Vitamix

The Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender can whip up almost anything you throw in that 64-ounce container. The hardened stainless-steel blades can pulverize even the tiniest of seeds with the guarantee of smooth blends packed with flavor from start to finish.

The Vitamix 5200 has variable speed controls to achieve a variety of textures up to your standard. Bring cold ingredients to a steaming hot temperature in as little as six minutes, the powered-up blender can reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat to vaporize liquids. You don’t even have to worry about it overheating as it is packed with a built-in radial cooling fan with a thermal protection system.

Another feature you’ll love about this blender is that it’s self-cleaning, you can simply pour in some warm water, a pump of dish soap, blend it at it’s highest setting, and see it good as new in just 30 to 60 seconds. Step up your game and blend like a pro while the Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender is at a discounted price of $229 on Amazon. Get it before it bounces back to its usual list price of $450.

Vitamix Explorian Professional Grade Blender — $181

vitamix blenders amazon prime day deal explorian

If you find the price tag on the Vitamix 5200 a little steep even with the 49% markdown, then the Vitamix Explorian Professional Grade Blender is another great option you might want to try. The size and shape of the 64-ounce low profile container is ideal for blending large batches of food, be it for family meals or for entertaining guests. The laser-cut, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle even the toughest ingredients so you get the same quality results every time.

From making inspired smoothies to hearty soups, the possibilities could be endless with such a high-tech piece of equipment. With 10 variable speeds, plus a pulse feature, you are more than equipped to make frozen treats in seconds, grind nuts and coffee beans, mix batters, and create dips and dressings. Moms can appreciate the convenience of making after-school snacks or the control they have on what their newborn eats in making their homemade batch of baby food.

The Vitamix Explorian Professional Blender usually retails for $270 but it can be yours now for only $181 on Amazon.  This offer gets better with a complimentary cookbook to help you get started. Apart from blending, enjoy hassle-free cleaning as the lid and container are both dishwasher-safe but you can always stay on top of things with its self-cleaning function.  It is important to note that this is a certified reconditioned blender which means that the product has passed a full diagnostic and backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Generally speaking, blenders make for a great kitchen staple but these professional-grade blenders from Vitamix can surely take blending to the next level as it can double up as a food processor. Remember that these are only on sale for a 24-hour period from the time the deals were published 8 a.m. on July 15.

Looking for more great stuff? See what we have on our Prime Day deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Up Next

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ninja ct650 amazon deal nb
Deals

The Ninja Smart Screen Blender gets a 37% discount on Amazon

Blenders open you up to a whole new list of possibilities in crafting food. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender is currently at a discounted price of $82 on Amazon, a sweet 37% price cut from its list price if $130.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
vitamix ascent blenders blender series
Deals

Amazon offers reconditioned Vitamix Ascent A2500 blenders for under $300

The Vitamix A2500 is a versatile smart blender that can purée vegetables, grind coffee, make frozen treats, and even make hot soup. Amazon is currently selling renewed units for $280. You get to save $120.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
best Kindle Paperwhite cases
Deals

The Kindle Paperwhite gets an awesome 35% price cut for Prime Day 2019

It is now possible to read a book on an electronic device, like the Kindle Paperwhite. Right now, it is getting an awesome discount on Amazon’s Prime Day – from $130 to the low price of $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
instant pot sous vide amazon prime day deal ssv800 accu slim immersion circulator salmon
Deals

Amazon takes 31% off of the Instant Pot Sous Vide for Prime Day 2019

The Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator is currently on sale for only $55 from its original price of $80. That’s a $25 discount you can get today on Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
kitchenaid stand mixers amazon prime day deal professional 600 series bowl lift mixer 6 quart purple plumberry
Deals

These KitchenAid stand mixers get hefty price cuts for Prime Day

Stand mixers are an excellent way to take your baking and meal-prep game to a whole new level. If you’re looking to buy one, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering three KitchenAid stand mixer models on sale for Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ossia cota wireless power outdoors camping at night full
Deals

Best Prime Day Camping Deals: Tents, sleeping bags, and more get price cuts

Prime Day 2019 is underway. While you may have spent your time looking for the latest tech gadgets at rock-bottom prices, did you know that Prime Day is actually one of the best opportunities to score deals on all kinds of camping gear?
Posted By Ed Oswald
Woman using ChefSteps CS10001 Joule Sous Vide 
Deals

Cook with precision using the Joule Sous Vide machine, now 30% off for Prime Day

Cooking sous-vide involves the process of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a water bath. Two models of the Chefstep Joule sous-vide tool are being sold on Amazon for $179 and $199 each, but for Prime Day they're getting 30% off.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
shark upright vacuums amazon deal 2019 ion p50 cordless vacuum
Deals

Amazon drops up to 57% off prices of Shark upright vacuums for Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. Enjoy shocking discounts that are worth the wait, just like these deals on Shark upright vacuums. Get more than half off their usual prices when you order within the 24-hour period.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 315
Deals

Amazon slashes prices of Acer Chromebooks by up to 33% for Prime Day

Are you looking for a no-frills computer that delivers in terms of productivity? Now’s a great time to score amazing Chromebook deals. For Prime Day, Amazon is dropping solid deals on various Chromebook models from Acer.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 gets $300 shaved off just for Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S10 usually lists for $900 but in the spirit of Prime Day, Amazon brings the price down by a whopping 33%. That's right, you can get one of the best smartphones in the market today for only $600.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the best smartphone deals you're likely to see all year. In particular, there are some amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the much-loved Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
audiomod best iphone x battery cases
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals on smartphones and smartphone accessories. No matter what you're looking for, here are the best Prime Day smartphone accessory deals we could find.
Posted By Christian de Looper