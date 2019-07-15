Share

You don’t necessarily need to be a chef to make great food, sometimes the secret could be as minute as having the right tools. For budding home cooks everywhere, blenders may just be your new best friend, as the versatile kitchen appliance can simplify quite a list of recipes not limited to dessert. If you don’t have a blender ready, then you’re in luck as these Amazon deals put two professional-grade Vitamix blenders on sale just for Prime Day.

Just to give you an idea, Vitamix is like the Mercedes of blenders so you might want to snag one for yourself before the deal expires 8 a.m. PT on July 16.

Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender — $229

The Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender can whip up almost anything you throw in that 64-ounce container. The hardened stainless-steel blades can pulverize even the tiniest of seeds with the guarantee of smooth blends packed with flavor from start to finish.

The Vitamix 5200 has variable speed controls to achieve a variety of textures up to your standard. Bring cold ingredients to a steaming hot temperature in as little as six minutes, the powered-up blender can reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat to vaporize liquids. You don’t even have to worry about it overheating as it is packed with a built-in radial cooling fan with a thermal protection system.

Another feature you’ll love about this blender is that it’s self-cleaning, you can simply pour in some warm water, a pump of dish soap, blend it at it’s highest setting, and see it good as new in just 30 to 60 seconds. Step up your game and blend like a pro while the Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender is at a discounted price of $229 on Amazon. Get it before it bounces back to its usual list price of $450.

Vitamix Explorian Professional Grade Blender — $181

If you find the price tag on the Vitamix 5200 a little steep even with the 49% markdown, then the Vitamix Explorian Professional Grade Blender is another great option you might want to try. The size and shape of the 64-ounce low profile container is ideal for blending large batches of food, be it for family meals or for entertaining guests. The laser-cut, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle even the toughest ingredients so you get the same quality results every time.

From making inspired smoothies to hearty soups, the possibilities could be endless with such a high-tech piece of equipment. With 10 variable speeds, plus a pulse feature, you are more than equipped to make frozen treats in seconds, grind nuts and coffee beans, mix batters, and create dips and dressings. Moms can appreciate the convenience of making after-school snacks or the control they have on what their newborn eats in making their homemade batch of baby food.

The Vitamix Explorian Professional Blender usually retails for $270 but it can be yours now for only $181 on Amazon. This offer gets better with a complimentary cookbook to help you get started. Apart from blending, enjoy hassle-free cleaning as the lid and container are both dishwasher-safe but you can always stay on top of things with its self-cleaning function. It is important to note that this is a certified reconditioned blender which means that the product has passed a full diagnostic and backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Generally speaking, blenders make for a great kitchen staple but these professional-grade blenders from Vitamix can surely take blending to the next level as it can double up as a food processor. Remember that these are only on sale for a 24-hour period from the time the deals were published 8 a.m. on July 15.

