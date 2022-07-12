Prime Day means you can get this pro Vitamix blender at $230 off

If you’re looking for some of the best smart kitchen appliances to add to your cooking arsenal, one of the better Prime Day deals currently taking place is on the Vitamix Pro Series 750 blender. This professional-grade blender is just $400 at Amazon right now, with Prime Day savings bringing the price down a massive $230 from its regular price of $630. This deal ends with the ending of the Prime Day festivities, and it’s not often you’ll find a blender of this caliber at this price point. Click over to Amazon now to claim one while you can.

Why you should buy the Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender is not only one of the best blenders available, but we consider it to be the best high-end blender available. It holds up alongside Vitamix’s popular Ascent Series blenders, and makes a great addition to any kitchen and cooking repertoire. Its automated blending functionality makes it of great use to anyone, despite the “Professional” label within its name. This feature offers walk-away convenience, and ensures consistent results for things like smoothies, soups, and frozen desserts. You can even track down some great ways to put the Vitamix Pro Series 750 to use with the best recipe apps for iOS and Android.

Build quality is also top-notch, as the blades are made of laser-cut stainless steel, and are designed to resist dulling and bending. Putting those blades to use is as easy and convenient as it can get in a smart kitchen, as the Vitamix Pro Series 750 has numerous program settings. With these presets you can make smoothies and much more with just the press of a button. With the Vitamix Pro Series 750 you can make hot soup without a stove in under 10 minutes. You can make frozen, chilled deserts in a matter of seconds. You can grind nuts into butters and coffee beans into ground coffee. And things like batters, dips, spreads, dressings, sauces, and baby food are all made quickly, easily, and with little mess.

And if some new kitchen gadgets to upgrade your cooking is what has you looking at the Vitamin Pro Series 750, you can add it to your kitchen knowing it’s perfect for both family meals and entertaining. It has a 64-ounce container that lets you feed a crowd easily, and when the party’s over, it’s still small enough to tuck away into most kitchen cabinets. It even has a self-cleaning feature that consists simply of blending warm water and a drop of dish soap at the blender’s highest speed. Depending on what kinds of meals you like to make, there are bound to be some other great kitchen gadgets to meet your needs. Compare the features you’ll get with the Vitamix Pro Series 750 blender in our blenders vs. food processors comparison guide.

