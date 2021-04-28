Smart Home security devices, like those found in these home security camera deals, are all the rage for good reason: They not only protect you and your home, they give you peace of mind. Right now, at Vivint, you can get their Doorbell Camera Pro for $120 off — that’s almost half price! The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is down to $129, from its regular price of $250 — they’re practically giving this doorbell camera away!

Vivint likes to say that you shouldn’t “settle for half the picture,” an aphorism they back up with Doorbell Camera Pro’s exclusive 180 degree by 180 degree field of view, which allows you to see the faces of taller visitors, as well as the entirety of any packages left on your doorstep. The expansive field of view allows you to see everything happening in the front area of your house, not just your doorstep.

But this doorbell doesn’t just have perspective; it’s smart, too. It lets you know when someone is approaching the door. You can customize surveillance zones, allowing you to view all, or just part, of your front entrance area. This feature can also help cut down on false IDs from things like pets or passersby. It’s set up to recognize the difference between people and things like packages, passing cars, and waving tree branches, so you won’t be annoyed by notifications of meaningless events. If someone tries to steal a package that’s waiting for you, however, the camera will activate its LED ring and speaker, letting the package thief know they’ve been seen.

Best of all, you can answer the doorbell from anywhere; the 1080 HDR picture gives you a clear view and crystal clear communication, right from your smartphone. Easy to install and simple to operate, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is a dream for both security and convenience. Never again worry about who is at the door, if you’re missing a package’s delivery, or whether it’s been stolen. Feel safe like never before, for a fraction of the cost of other smart home security devices.

There’s nothing more valuable than peace of mind, and Vivint is offering you not only that, but security, too, with its Doorbell Camera Pro, for nearly half the price. For a limited time, you can get the Doorbell Camera Pro for $129, an amazing $120 off from its regular price of $250. Don’t miss this chance to make your home safer, and your days more worry-free.

