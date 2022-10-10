 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart’s Prime rival sale drops this Vizio 40-inch TV under $200

Albert Bassili
By

As the title suggests, there’s a Walmart Rollback Sale on various products — including TVs like this 40-inch Vizio — as a direct response to Amazon’s second Prime Day, aka the Prime Early Access Sale, which has the same sort of exclusive deals and discounts for Prime Members as Prime Day did. But, ultimately, that means you get to pick up a relatively cheap TV, even without a Prime subscription, since Walmart is selling it at $198 from $227.

Why you should buy the VIZIO 40-inch Class D-Series

The VIZIO D-Series is an interesting lineup of TVs, since it doesn’t come in 4k but has all the other great features you would typically expect from a high-end TV. For example, you get full-array LED backlighting that gives smaller brightness control zones and significantly better contrast than your average TV. Similarly, it comes with an internal processor, the IQ Picture Processor, which helps make the overall interface and experience quicker so you aren’t constantly waiting for an app to load or deal with menu lag — all of which are excellent quality-of-life additions for a sub-$200 TV.

It gets better if you’re a gamer, since VIZIO has added their V-Gaming Engine to this, which lowers the input lag and allows for a variable refresh rate through AMD Freesync. Sadly, you still only get a base 60Hz refresh rate, although all things considered, you’re already getting quite a lot of perks at a great deal, so we don’t think that is a dealbreaker. Beyond that, it has Watch Free+, VIZIO’s free streaming service that’s excellent if you haven’t subscribed to a streaming service, and VIZIO Voice, which allows you to control the TV from an android or iOS device. The D-series also integrates with Apple Home and Google Assistant, so if you want to control it remotely from different devices, you certainly can!

All in all, the VIZIO 40-inch Class D-Series is an excellent 40-inch TV that has all the great features of a TV several times its price, especially given that Walmart has discounted it to just $198. That said, there are a lot of other great Prime Day TV deals if you want to consider your options, and it’s always worth checking the general Prime Day deals for some that you might have missed.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $280 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphone Deals for 2022
Woman wearing B&W Px8 wireless headphones in tan.
This 70-inch TV for $450 is the best deal in Walmart’s rollback sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
This Chromebook is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day 2 rival sale
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Best smartwatch deals for October 2022
Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today
irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals
Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for October 2022
campark act74 action camera amazon deal
Best Peloton alternatives for October 2022
L Now Indoor Exercise Bike
Best iPhone deals and sales for October 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.
Best tablet deals for October 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
Best Instant Pot deals for October 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best Ninja Foodi deals for October 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Dell flash sale knocks $400 off this 17-inch Alienware gaming laptop
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.