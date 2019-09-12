Vizio is known for offering quality TVs at reasonable prices. If you are looking to upgrade to a 4K TV on a budget, the company’s latest entry-level series is a great option. Walmart even makes the 40-inch Vizio V-Series 4K HDR smart TV more affordable by slashing $70 off its normal price. Take advantage of grabbing this 2019 4K TV model for just $228. This 4K TV deal is great for someone who is looking for a cheaper TV in their bedroom.

Save 23% on the usually $298 40-inch Vizio V-Series 4K HDR smart TV when you order from Walmart today. You can even pay for it in monthly installments of $23 when you apply for an Affirm loan. But if you are looking for a bigger screen, check out the other premium TV deals we recently posted.

Get great value for your money when you purchase the 40-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV. This inexpensive UHD TV offers a full array of features designed to deliver an exceptional picture. It produces remarkable detail by combining high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging technology with an ultra high definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

Connecting the 40-inch Vizio V-series 4K smart TV to your Wi-Fi network lets you get direct access to your on-demand entertainment. This lets you enjoy the best content on Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streaming services in 4K ultra HD. And with the more than 100 live and internet streaming channels on Vizio’s WatchFree, you can always find something to watch during your downtime. Plus, you can stream content from other devices to this 4K smart TV using Chromecast or Apple Airplay 2.

You can also sync the 40-inch Vizio V-series 4K smart TV with your voice assistant. This lets you control your TV with simple voice commands. Imagine being able to increase the TV volume while you are busy stirring the pot or turning on your baby’s favorite show while you are soothing her.

Get the usually $298 40-inch Vizio V-Series 4K HDR smart TV for only $228 on Walmart today. Hurry and order now while this $70 4K TV discount is available.

Make better purchasing decisions by checking out our TV buying guide. Also, visit our curated deals page for the latest tech discounts.

