Walmart deal drops this 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV under $300

Share

When 4K first came out back in 2016, there was no real reason to upgrade to a 4K TV. Why? Because: a) 4K content was sparse; and b) the few 4K televisions that were on the market retailed for north of a thousand bucks. But oh, how times have changed.

Fast-forward to 2019, and there’s no shortage of 4K material, with networks churning it out by the dozen. It’s also not difficult to come across an affordable 4K TV, like this 50-inch Vizio V-Series, which is now on sale for a modest $300 — down $60.

A reduction of $60 may not seem like the deal of the century, but this particular television was an absolute bargain for a 50-inch model in the first place, sitting on Walmart’s shelves for $360 — so we aren’t going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

It’s $60 that stays in your pocket instead of Walmart’s.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that it’s old hat, either. The V-Series has been on the market no more than a few months, and as a result, is armed with the latest features Vizio TVs have to offer, including support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

We’ve long said there are few TVs that offer more value in the smart department than a Vizio. In fact, you’ll struggle to find a television from another high-end manufacturer at the same price point that even comes close to the 50-inch V-Series on offer.

The closest thing that comes to mind is the 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition, which has an Amazon Fire TV Stick built in at its core, but even that doesn’t hold a candle to the sheer level of functionality the Vizio V-Series has available, like WatchFree.

Rivaling the Toshiba and its integrated Fire TV Stick, the Vizio has a Chromecast baked in under the hood, offering one-click access to a number of streaming services — HBO Go, Hulu, and Netflix, to name a few — as well as support for Google Cast.

Vizio has also decked the V-Series out with all its usual features, including its aforementioned WatchFree service, which is home to more than a hundred live-TV channels, such as Action Movies, Crime Network, Fox Sports, and NBC News.

Given the fact it’s a 4K TV, you’re going to want to consume as much content in 4K as possible — and that won’t be an issue, seeing as it’s equipped with the firm’s trademark Spatial Scaling Engine, which weaves HD material into 4K Ultra HD.

Truth be told, even if the 50-inch V-Series wasn’t on sale, we’d recommend it. After all, it has a crisp, clear screen with a fantastic viewing angle, according to several customers, and an extensive suite of streaming software. What more could you want?

If it’s a smaller or larger display you want, you’re in luck as we’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TV deals available at the moment. There’s a 43-inch Vizio D-Series, which isn’t quite as new and feature-rich as the V-Series, for $230, and a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $760.

Let’s face it, though: $300 is no drop in the bucket. For those who need help financing the purchase, Walmart is offering the option to spread the cost over 12 months at $30 per month, should you need to.

Wondering what makes a great television? Check out our TV buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.