Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.

One of the best TV brands out there proves to be a good starting point for this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV. While its features might not rival the OLED/QLED focused world of the best TVs, this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV still offers plenty to love at this price. It offers a predictably great 4K picture with 4 times the resolution of 1080p. In addition, it has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that you get incredible brightness, contrast, and color. A full array backlight ensures that LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance. That’s further enhanced by features like Active Pixel Tuning which means that pixel-level brightness adjustments are made to tune contrast levels frame by frame across 2,000 zones of the screen.

Elsewhere, the TV’s IQ Active processor means that it upscales all HD content well so you get a closer-to-4K image at all times. It also assists gamers through the V-Gaming Engine which automatically helps the latest games enjoy sub 10ms input lag, while also providing variable refresh rates, too. An auto game mode means that everything is optimized automatically when needed. 3 HDMI 2.1 ports mean it’s ideal for the latest consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Elsewhere, useful features like a great navigation system and support for every streaming service you can think of prove useful. A voice remote saves you the need to type in commands and search queries, while support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast makes it a breeze to stream and share content from your Apple or Android devices.

With plenty of useful features, the Vizio 50-inch 4K TV is normally priced at $358 but is $60 off for a strictly limited time only at Walmart, bringing it down to just $298. Buy it now before you miss out. It’s the ideal TV for a gaming den, study, living room, or even bedroom.

