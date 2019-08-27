With the advancement of technology, 4K TVs are gaining more and more momentum with their upgrades. This often results in ridiculous prices that you might think are not reasonable anymore. That is not the case with the Vizio brand. In fact, its 50-inch 4K Ultra HD V-Series and D-Series are currently available under $300. As part of the Labor Day sale, Walmart is giving away up to 35% discount on these Vizio smart TVs so check them out below and save as much as $148.

Vizio D-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (D50X-G9) — $280 ($148 OFF)

If you are looking for a budget-friendly TV that has 4K technology capability, the Vizio D50X-G9 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV is perfect for you. It has a combination of high-dynamic range (HDR), voice control functions, and smart TV apps feature to give you a satisfying viewing experience. This LED TV also has a full-array LED backlight that evenly distributes light across the screen to produce superior picture performance.

The D50X-G9 has a built-in Chromecast wherein you can download compatible apps on your smartphone and stream it directly on the TV. With the Vizio WatchFree feature, you can stream over 100 live and internet streaming channels for free, without worrying about subscriptions or monthly fees. You will also save more on energy consumption by enabling the Quick Start Mode feature.

The Vizio D50X-G9 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV is a total steal. You can get it now at Walmart for only $280 instead of $428. Take advantage of this deal and save as much as $148.

VIZIO V-series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (V505-G9) (2019 MODEL) — $298 ($30 OFF)

For a quality TV with an excellent price range, you’ll never go wrong with the latest model of Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K UHD smart LED TV (V505-G9). It has a Spatial Scaling Engine that transforms your HD and Full HD content into a four-times much higher 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just like the D-Series, this V505-G9 also has an Octa-core processor with quad-core GPU and quad-core CPU for high-speed execution and more fluid graphics.

This 4K Smart TV has three UHD-ready HDMI ports that support the latest HDMI models with UHD capabilities such as game consoles and Blu-ray players. You can also control this device using voice commands by connecting to Google Assistant or Alexa devices.

From its original price of $328, Walmart gives a $30 discount for a total of $298. Don’t miss this chance and snag the Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K UHD smart LED TV during the Labor Day sale.

