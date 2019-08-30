A quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) display is a cutting-edge technology that uses quantum dots or tiny nanocrystals to emit pure monochromatic colors, producing intense glow and brightness on the TV screen. Most TVs that support this feature like the usually costs a lot more compared to regular 4K LED TVs. If you want to add more colors to your digital life but unwilling to spend over $1,000, Walmart has a great deal on the 50-inch Vizio M507-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K smart TV you must check out. In part of the Labor Day sale, you can now grab this TV for only $398 instead of $548, and save $150.

Being one of the most affordable 4K TV that utilizes QLED technology in its category, the Vizio M-Series will give you exceptional color quality at an unbelievably low price. It has an UltraBright 400 feature that shoots clear and precise highlights up to 400 nits of brightness, showing more accurate replication of every scene. Whether it’s dark or light out, the 16 Local Dimming Zones will effectively adapt the backlight to provide deep black levels with striking depth.

The M507-G1 Quantum 4K TV has more than 8 million pixels that are four times the display of Full HD. It has the Dolby Vision HDR capability that flaunts a more extensive spectrum of colors and detail, including the support for HDR10 and HLG contents. You’ll definitely enjoy watching fast movement scenes like sports and action movies with its excellent motion clarity that utilizes constant image processing speed in 120Hz refresh rate.

With the Vizio WatchFree, you can indulge in more than 100 channels such as sports, movies, news, and more for free. You can also cast not just your smartphone, but also your laptops and tablets straight to the big screen with its built-in Chromecast feature.

Now is a great chance to experience a premium quality feature without shelling out a huge amount of cash. You’ll save as much as $150 if you order today at Walmart. From its original price of $548, you can now grab the 50-inch Vizio M507-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV for only $398, during the Labor Day sale.

Looking for more? Find out other TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations