 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 50-inch 4K TV is under $300 today, but it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for one of the cheaper TV deals around, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for only $298. A saving of $60, it’s just become even more of a bargain than before, and it’s sure to be a hit for anyone on a budget. From a reputable brand, you’ll be delighted with how well it works and looks for the price. You’ll need to be fast though as the deal is proving highly popular. Here’s why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around so you can be safe in the knowledge you’re spending your money wisely. With the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get more than just the basics. Besides the large 4K display, it has support for HDR10 as well as HLG formats. With Dolby Vision Bright Mode, you get to see more lifelike accuracy along with excellent color saturation, black detail, and brightness. The TV also uses a full array backlight so that LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight giving you superior light uniformity and picture performance.

Adding to that, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV also has active pixel tuning so that it can intelligently adjust brightness at pixel level for superior visual contrast frame by frame. There’s also Vizio’s IQ Active processor which helps upscale content to 4K standard. For gamers, the V-Gaming Engine also provides them with sub 10ms input lag, variable refresh rate, and an auto game mode so they get an optimized picture without having to do a thing. Three HDMI 2.1 ports are also useful for hooking up the latest consoles and is the kind of thing you’d usually see from the best TVs around. Your streaming needs are also catered for thanks to Vizio’s SmartCast with lightning-fast navigation and plenty of your favorite streaming apps. There’s also Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

Related

An impressively feature-rich TV for the price, the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV is normally $358. Right now, at Walmart, you can pay just $298 for this well-designed TV. Snap it up now and enjoy the $60 saving. Be quick though as it’s proving very popular.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
Hurry — Best Buy is extending its sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 2022 still available
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
This 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 is $220 off – but hurry!
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 just got a major price cut
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.
Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
This is your excuse to buy a gaming PC with an RTX 3080
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
A man wearing the Bose Frames Tempo outdoors.
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $550 off today
A front-angle shot of the Alienware x15 gaming laptop.
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
Gift line up on a dark background.