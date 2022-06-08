If you’ve been checking out the TV deals going on because you want a new QLED TV, we’ve spotted an awesome offer. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED TV for just $328 from Walmart. A considerable saving of $170, you’d normally need to pay $498 to grab this TV. Easily one of the best value QLED TV deals around, you really need this TV in your life. Here’s why it’s worth your time, or just trust us and hit that buy button while there’s still stock.

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around at the moment with Vizio TV deals often offering tremendous value. Things get even more appealing when you consider that the Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED TV isn’t just a regular 4K TV — it uses QLED technology. That means a far superior picture image than regular 4K. You get the benefit of quantum colors so you’ll see cinematic color volume with over a billion hues of vibrant color. As well as that, Vizio has an active full array backlight which intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, so you get deep black levels and stunning depth and contrast.

Combined with that is Dolby Vision HDR support, meaning incredible brightness, contrast, and color that’s more akin to cinema quality than you’d normally see. Support for HDR10+ and HLG further help here. Thanks to the Vizio IQ Active Processor, that picture quality extends to non-4 K imagery, too, with the TV able to upscale what you see.

Besides looking great when watching a movie, the Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED TV is also a great bet when gaming. It uses Vizio’s V-Gaming Engine to automatically optimize gameplay so you get smoother graphics and more responsive gaming, too. HDMI 2.1 ports mean it’s ideal for the latest games consoles as well. Throw in other useful features like extensive app support, Apple AirPlay and Chromecast support, voice controls, and a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED TV is easily one of the best Walmart TV deals going on right now.

Normally priced at $498, the Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series QLED TV is down to just $328 for a strictly limited time only. A truly fantastic deal, you really don’t want to miss out on this one. It’s going to revolutionize your viewing experience.

