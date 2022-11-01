This 55-inch QLED 4K TV is so cheap it could be a mistake

Walmart is the land of low prices and competition undercutting, sure — but, can it go too far? Right now we’re seeing a big 55-inch QLED TV selling at an incredibly low price of only $298. The Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series 4K TV, which usually retails at $428 is getting an early Black Friday discount of $130 off. When we add in that it’s a QLED TV, and knowing what prices you usually get with QLED TV deals, you start to see our point. Was this a mistake? A typo?! We don’t truly think so, but getting your hands on the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series while the deal lasts is certainly worth your while.

Why you should buy the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED 4K TV

Price alone doesn’t make something worth buying, so what does the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series bring to the table? For starters, let’s look at the stats you’ll want to know whenever you’re looking for the best TV for your home. You’ve got 4K UHD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Then, the whole thing sits on the provided feet stands with a depth of only 10.9-inches. Plus, the whole thing only weighs about 30 pounds, meaning just about anybody can get it up on their TV display without pulling a muscle.

Of course, if you’ve been following the latest TVs, then you’ll know that the latest is about a lot more than the hardware. Luckily, the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series is full of smart features and cool extras. You’ll absolutely be able to connect to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more with SmartCast. What’s more, though, is that you can take advantage of your TV and start watching right away even without a subscription to a streaming service by using the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series access to WatchFree+. This app allows Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series users to watch on demand news, sports, movies, and more without subscribing. It’s the perfect way to dive into using such a discounted TV.

Again, take advantage of this deal while it lasts, as we imagine the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series will be in short supply once people realize how great of a deal it is. At only $298 instead of the usual $428 you’re getting a $130 discount. Act now to take advantage of one of the best TV deals we’ve found.

