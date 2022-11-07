 Skip to main content
The best early Black Friday TV deal is at Walmart

Jennifer Allen
Walmart Black Friday deals are underway right now and that includes a truly fantastically priced QLED TV. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $298, saving you $130 off the usual price of $428. It’s all part of Walmart’s plans to help shoppers beat the rush of the Black Friday sales, while getting the items they want sooner (and at a great price). With the TV in high demand, let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV

Our favorite of the Black Friday TV deals right now, the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV has a lot going for it. It comes from one of the best TV brands available today, so you can be confident you’re buying from the right company here.

The Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is packed with features. Besides a great 4K resolution, its Quantum Color technology means you can experience over a billion hues of vibrant color. Additionally, it has an Active Full Array panel with up to 27 local dimming zones. That means it can intelligently adjust and match according to the content you’re viewing, giving you deep black levels and vibrant color so you get stunning depth and contrast. Elsewhere, it provides up to 600 nits of brightness so it can more accurately reproduce the nuances in each scene. Intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments also help tune contrast levels frame by frame.

For gamers, there’s the ProGaming Engine which automatically adjusts the picture mode, providing you with variable refresh rates courtesy of AMD FreeSync, along with Dolby Vision Auto Gaming and the M-Series’s lowest input lag yet. When watching shows, you can also enjoy Vizio’s IQ Active Processor which delivers superior picture processing as it automatically upscales 4K content appropriately.

With plenty of support for all your favorite streaming apps, as well as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, there’s no shortage of options here. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s the ideal addition for anyone with one of the latest consoles. It all comes together to form an experience you’d see from some of the best QLED TVs.

Normally priced at $428, the Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV is available at Walmart for just $298. A huge saving of $130, it’s rare to find a QLED TV at such a low price. Buy it now while stocks last. It’s sure to be a huge hit.

