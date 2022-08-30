Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV

This Vizio OLED 4K TV, officially named the Vizio OLED55-H1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking detail and support for Dolby Vision HDR, just like the best TVs. Not all living rooms can accommodate its bezel-less 55-inch display, but if yours can according to our guide on what size TV to buy, this OLED TV will light up your world. When comparing OLED and QLED TVs, the ability to achieve absolute blacks and infinite contrast is one of the advantages of OLED TVs, in addition to superior response times and refresh rates, wider viewing angles so that there’s no bad seat on the couch, lower power consumption, and better overall eye comfort.

The popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ has made it a necessity to purchase smart TVs, which connect directly to the internet to access these online content through various operating systems, according to our 4K TV buying guide. As for the Vizio OLED 4K TV, it runs on the brand’s SmartCast platform, which allows it to seamlessly integrate into smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. Every purchase of the OLED TV comes with access to WatchFree+, which includes hundreds of free streaming channels, and three free months of Apple TV+.

If you’re planning to spend your money on 4K TV deals, it’s highly recommended that you aim for an OLED TV because of the many benefits that you’ll enjoy from the technology. You can’t go wrong with this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV, which you can get for $960 from Best Buy after a $240 discount to its sticker price of $1,200. It’s unclear how much stock the retailer has left in this clearance sale, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Vizio OLED 4K TV, add it to your cart and check out now so that you can take advantage of the lowered price.

