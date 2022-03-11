  1. Deals
Snag a 58-inch TV for only $400 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Vizio 58-inch 4K smart TV displays various streaming apps..

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. As such, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great 4K TV deals, but today we’ve tracked down one of the best Vizio deals for you as well. The Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV is just $400 at Best Buy today, an impressive savings of $130 from its regular price of $530. Included with your purchase is free shipping, which is a nice deal on such a large piece of tech, and 30 free days of fuboTV Pro as well. Both will go a long way in breaking in your new Vizio 4K smart TV.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current home theater or build a new entertainment hub from scratch, the Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV is loaded with great features that will fit nicely into any arrangement. It delivers a stunning 4K picture like all of the best 4K TVs should, and HDR technology makes for bright and accurate colors, which provide a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. The Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV also features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, allowing you to take in movies the way the filmmakers intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that bring entertainment to life like never before.

In addition to its impressive picture and resolution, the Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV also possesses one of the primary features of a smart TV: Convenience. The Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV makes it easy as can be to watch streaming content, as it gives you access to stream all of your favorite movies and TV episodes through your streaming services. It even features WatchFree+, which is like cable TV, but streaming and free, allowing you to watch hundreds of channels of live TV and on-demand content. The Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV also works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and makes access to your favorite streaming services simple with a great interface and the included Vizio voice remote.

Only $400 at Best Buy today, the Vizio 58-inch V-Series 4K smart TV is a great deal. You’ll save $130 off its regular price of $530, and free shipping is included, along with 30 free days of fuboTV Pro. Click over to Best Buy to grab your new 4K TV now.

