Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $450

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV against a white background.

A great 4K TV is the most important part of a home theater setup, and if you’re looking to go big with your home theater, one of the best TV deals today is on the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV. You can get it for just $448 at Walmart right now, which is an $80 savings from its regular price of $528. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large item and makes this one of the best Walmart TV deals available.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV

Whether you’re a gamer, a sports nut, or a movie buff, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV has all of the features you need to fully immerse yourself in all of your favorite digital content. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a sharp picture with the stunning clarity of 4K resolution. To even further increase picture quality, it also has Dolby Vision Bright Mode, which produces more lifelike color accuracy, color saturation, and black detail. The TV is also has HDR10 support and IQ Active Processor, which is capable of upscaling lower resolution content into 4K in real time, bringing all of your favorite movies and shows from bygone eras into the modern age. Additionally, gamers will love the V-Gaming Engine, which automatically makes the latest console gameplay more responsive with low input lag and high refresh rates.

Perhaps the best thing about this Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is that it’s a smart TV. SmartCast allows for lightning-fast navigation, putting built-in apps right at your fingertips, including streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, and many more. It’s the perfect TV to break in with what’s new on Netflix or the 100 best movies on HBO Max right now, and gamers will love trying out the best Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 games. This TV even includes a voice-enabled remote that makes it incredibly easy to quickly find movies and shows to watch.

At only $448, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV is a steal at Walmart today. This sale price makes for a savings of $80 from its regular price of $528, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

