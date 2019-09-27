When it comes to 4K TVs, Vizio is one of the better options on the market. It may not have the high-end feel of brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony, but it definitely offers great value for the money. Right now, Walmart is holding a sale on the Vizio 65-inch M-Series. You can now get this big 4K screen for $798 – that’s $200 off its usual $998 price tag.

The retail giant has also partnered with financing company Affirm to give customers the option of a more manageable monthly payment plan. Instead of splashing out $798 in one go, you can choose to pay $78 per month for 12 months.

The M-Series comes with the Dolby Vision HDR, a superior HDR standard for 4K-quality video. This enables the TV to display a wider spectrum of colors and details, with support for HDR10 and HLG content. It’s also outfitted with Quantum Dot technology that generates up to 80% more color than the standard 4K HDR TV.

This TV boasts other features that further enhance the TV’s picture quality. The powerful Full Array backlight ensures brighter whites and deeper blacks, and Clear Action 360 keeps fast-moving scenes clear and smooth, with minimal blur. The M-Series excels in the audio front as well, thanks to DTS Studio Surround II, which has the capacity to produce virtual surround sound from the built-in speakers.

This Vizio TV also comes with access to WatchFree. This free streaming service is a gateway to more than 150 live channels, making it easy for you to find and stream content like movies, news, and more. You can also browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu through the SmartCast. What’s more, it’s compatible with AirPlay and has a built-in Chromecast, which allows for wireless mirroring of content from your phone.

A true smart TV, the M-Series boasts support for popular smart home voice assistant like Siri and Google Assistant. Controls and searches have never been this convenient.

Take your entertainment to the next level with the superb 4K quality of the Vizio 65-inch M-Series. Score this 4K TV today from Walmart for only $798 instead of $998.

