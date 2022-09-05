 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $540 in the Labor Day sales

Jennifer Allen
By

Labor Day sales are looking pretty sweet right now if you’re keen to buy a new TV and save while doing so. Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV for $540, saving you $60 off the usual price of $600. Sure, that’s a fairly modest price cut, but given how exceptional QLED TVs are, it’s well worth purchasing nonetheless. As with all Labor Day sales, we can’t guarantee how long this one will stick around, so buy it now before you miss out. We’re going to take you through a quick tour of why it’s a great addition to your home.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV

Labor Day TV sales are fairly expansive but we’re focusing on the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV due to its use of a QLED panel. QLED is an improved type of display that adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight so that it’s capable of displaying more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness. It’s a key rival to OLED panels which is why we’ve looked at QLED versus OLED in the past.

With Vizio one of the best TV brands around, it hasn’t just stopped offering a great panel either. In a bid to rival some of the best TVs, it also offers Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you get more lifelike accuracy, improved color saturation, and better black detail, too. With Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, there’s also superior picture processing plus an intelligent 4K upscaling engine so whatever you watch looks great. A refresh rate of 120Hz proves useful when gaming or watching fast-moving action, with a dedicated gaming mode automatically optimizing the picture quality when it counts most.

Extensive streaming support, a voice remote, plus Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in ensures that everything about the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV oozes class. It also has three HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s ready for the latest games consoles including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Normally priced at $600, the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV is down to $540 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales. A modest discount, it’s an important one for anyone keen to embrace the latest technology for less. It’s a great TV choice for anyone who plays a lot of games or wants to watch movies in style.

Editors' Recommendations

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

The Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED 4K Smart TV against a white background.

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $300

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Amazon just slashed $450 off the price of this 55-inch QLED TV

A chameleon on the screen of the Hisense U8H QLED 4K TV.

Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $131

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Best TV Deals for September 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Save $590 on this Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3070

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on white background.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in the HP Labor Day sale

HP Pavilion x360 convertible at a side angle with a stylus next to it while displaying Windows 11.

Best Apple Watch deals for September 2022

best apple watch deals

Best smartwatch deals for September 2022

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price

Two people riding Co-op Cycles-CTY-E22 electric bikes on a gravel road.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.