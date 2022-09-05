This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is $540 in the Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales are looking pretty sweet right now if you’re keen to buy a new TV and save while doing so. Over at Best Buy, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV for $540, saving you $60 off the usual price of $600. Sure, that’s a fairly modest price cut, but given how exceptional QLED TVs are, it’s well worth purchasing nonetheless. As with all Labor Day sales, we can’t guarantee how long this one will stick around, so buy it now before you miss out. We’re going to take you through a quick tour of why it’s a great addition to your home.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV

Labor Day TV sales are fairly expansive but we’re focusing on the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV due to its use of a QLED panel. QLED is an improved type of display that adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight so that it’s capable of displaying more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness. It’s a key rival to OLED panels which is why we’ve looked at QLED versus OLED in the past.

With Vizio one of the best TV brands around, it hasn’t just stopped offering a great panel either. In a bid to rival some of the best TVs, it also offers Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you get more lifelike accuracy, improved color saturation, and better black detail, too. With Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, there’s also superior picture processing plus an intelligent 4K upscaling engine so whatever you watch looks great. A refresh rate of 120Hz proves useful when gaming or watching fast-moving action, with a dedicated gaming mode automatically optimizing the picture quality when it counts most.

Extensive streaming support, a voice remote, plus Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in ensures that everything about the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV oozes class. It also has three HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s ready for the latest games consoles including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Normally priced at $600, the Vizio 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED TV is down to $540 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales. A modest discount, it’s an important one for anyone keen to embrace the latest technology for less. It’s a great TV choice for anyone who plays a lot of games or wants to watch movies in style.

