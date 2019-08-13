Deals

Walmart kicks off an awesome deal on the Vizio D-Series 65-inch 4K TV

Erica Katherina
By
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024

Vizio has a solid reputation for making good 4K TVs at prices that won’t break the bank. The well-established D-Series is a great example of that, offering impressive specs not often seen on “budget” TV sets. Walmart has kicked off an Walmart has kicked off an awesome deal on the Vizio D-Series 65-Inch 4K TV,dropping its price from $698 to a healthier $480.

If you find $480 a bit of a stretch, Walmart has a solution. The retail giant has teamed up with financing company Affirm to give customers an option to take that cost and split it over a 12-month period, which amounts to a more manageable $47 per month.

BUY NOW

The Vizio D-Series comes with an award-winning array of LED backlighting technology which ensures sharp and crisp details. It also has a 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution (four times the resolution of 1,080p Full HD) which automatically upscales content to the best possible picture, from HDR-formatted Blu-Ray movies and Netflix shows to HDR-enabled video games. The TV is also equipped to support high dynamic range (HDR10 and HLG) for rich colors and contrast.

With this big screen, there’s no need for a separate streaming device. Its Vizio WatchFree feature gives you access to more than 100 channels for free, while its built-in Chromecast lets you find content from thousands of music and video apps, such as Hulu, YouTube, and Prime Video. From live news and sports to TV shows, movies, and music, it’s easy to stream content with the D-Series.

Controlling your TV and discovering content is a breeze — you can either use the included remote or download the Vizio SmartCast on your phone. Hands-free voice-activated control is supported as well; just connect the TV to an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

Boasting a budget-friendly blend of 4K resolution, high-dynamic range, Smart TV apps, and voice control compatibility with select devices, the Vizio D-Series 65-Inch 4K TV truly packs a lot of value without a steep price tag. It even received a high rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Walmart reviews, with customers raving that it’s a great buy and the best bang for your buck. Grab yours today at a discounted price of $480 while it’s in stock.

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page to find amazing deals on soundbars, speakers, subwoofers, and other home entertainment stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sennheiser hd 650 review alternate
Deals

Snag the Sennheiser HD 650 open-back headphones for $181 less on Amazon

Open-back headphones let in a certain level of outside noise, and listening to music through them is like listening to music in your room. One of the best is the Sennheiser HD 650, now worth $319 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the high price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally costs $650, but Amazon’s discount lets you get one for as low as $520.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 55 inch 4k smart tv walmart deal un55ru7300fxza curved side
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $152 discount on the Samsung 55-inch 4K curved smart TV

Today is a great time to order a curved TV as Walmart currently has $152 discount on the Samsung UN55RU7300 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. You can get it now for only $548 instead of $700.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
select beats headphones sale now solo3
Deals

Be cool in school with Beats Solo3 headphones, now $135 less on Walmart

Apple acquired Beats back in 2014, and henceforth, all Beats products have been spruced up with a bit of Apple magic. A prime example is the Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones, which boasts excellent wireless capability, sound quality, and…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit charge 3 wrist
Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Amazon is currently running a sale on FitBit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 that brings standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin forerunner 735xt amazon
Deals

Amazon trims the price on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT by 30%

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT may not be the latest fitness tracker out there but it is one the few equipped with Strava's Suffer Score. This triathlon watch usually rings in at $400 but Amazon trims down its price by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
dell xps 13
Deals

Grab one of these discounted Dell laptops and get a free $200 Visa prepaid card

If you missed those PC deals during July's sales and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, Dell is offering nice price cuts right now on a couple of our all-time favorite laptops — plus a free $200 prepaid Visa card with your purchase.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose, Sony, and Plantronics noise-canceling headphones are on sale at Amazon

If you're in the market for wireless headphones, we'd strongly recommend noise-canceling ones. We found great deals Sony WH-1000XM3, Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2s, and Bose's QuietComfort 35 IIs on Amazon, at prices up to 35% off.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best headphones prime day 2018 sony wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart slashes 35% off these great Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Sony has mastered the art of making audio equipment that would please any audiophile while adding improvements that sets its products apart. A great headphone is the Sony WH-CH700N, now $130 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Apple AirPods
Deals

Amazon just dropped the price of Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Pigs must be flying because the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — also known as the AirPods 2 — have been treated to a considerable discount that's seen them reduced to just $179, a total savings of $20.
Posted By Josh Levenson