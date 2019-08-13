Share

Vizio has a solid reputation for making good 4K TVs at prices that won’t break the bank. The well-established D-Series is a great example of that, offering impressive specs not often seen on “budget” TV sets. Walmart has kicked off an Walmart has kicked off an awesome deal on the Vizio D-Series 65-Inch 4K TV,dropping its price from $698 to a healthier $480.

If you find $480 a bit of a stretch, Walmart has a solution. The retail giant has teamed up with financing company Affirm to give customers an option to take that cost and split it over a 12-month period, which amounts to a more manageable $47 per month.

BUY NOW

The Vizio D-Series comes with an award-winning array of LED backlighting technology which ensures sharp and crisp details. It also has a 4K Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution (four times the resolution of 1,080p Full HD) which automatically upscales content to the best possible picture, from HDR-formatted Blu-Ray movies and Netflix shows to HDR-enabled video games. The TV is also equipped to support high dynamic range (HDR10 and HLG) for rich colors and contrast.

With this big screen, there’s no need for a separate streaming device. Its Vizio WatchFree feature gives you access to more than 100 channels for free, while its built-in Chromecast lets you find content from thousands of music and video apps, such as Hulu, YouTube, and Prime Video. From live news and sports to TV shows, movies, and music, it’s easy to stream content with the D-Series.

Controlling your TV and discovering content is a breeze — you can either use the included remote or download the Vizio SmartCast on your phone. Hands-free voice-activated control is supported as well; just connect the TV to an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

Boasting a budget-friendly blend of 4K resolution, high-dynamic range, Smart TV apps, and voice control compatibility with select devices, the Vizio D-Series 65-Inch 4K TV truly packs a lot of value without a steep price tag. It even received a high rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Walmart reviews, with customers raving that it’s a great buy and the best bang for your buck. Grab yours today at a discounted price of $480 while it’s in stock.

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page to find amazing deals on soundbars, speakers, subwoofers, and other home entertainment stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.