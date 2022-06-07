 Skip to main content
Walmart has a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $550 — but hurry!

There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite movies on a high-quality, big-screen TV. Fortunately, you can find tons of incredible TV deals nowadays, especially from retailers like Walmart. One of the best offers we found is this 65-inch Vizio M6 4K QLED TV for only $550 — that’s a significant $128 discount on the regular price of $678. It’s not every day that we find high-quality Vizio TV deals, so this might be your best chance to introduce this display technology into your home theater setup. Keep reading to learn what makes this TV so special.

If you’re looking for TVs that offer the best balance between price and performance, you should consider looking into some QLED TV deals. These high-quality panels use quantum technology to ensure incredible colors without breaking the bank. One of our favorite QLED TVs is the Vizio M6 4K TV, a gorgeous screen from one of the best TV brands in the industry. This particular panel is 65 inches and has a 4K resolution, giving it four times the detail of Full HD. It’s also got a full-array backlight that ensures light uniformity across the panel. You also get compatibility for all the major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and HDR10, so you can watch movies in the way that the director intended.

This is also a smart TV, starting with the state-of-the-art processor under the hood. The IQ active processor offers intelligent image processing and automatically upscales lower-resolution content into 4K. In addition, it’s equipped with Vizio’s SmartCast technology, which allows you to access content from all the major streaming services. There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, perfect for casting content from your phone or tablet with just the press of a button. If you’re a gamer, you’ll appreciate the dedicated gaming features. This includes AMD FreeSync support, variable refresh rate, and an automatic game mode that reduces input lag.

If you’re looking for a stunning 4K TV, you should put the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED TV on your list. Right now, you can get it for only $550 at Walmart. That’s a hefty $128 discount on the regular price of $678. Walmart TV deals typically don’t last for long, so make sure to hit that Buy Now button below as soon as you can!

