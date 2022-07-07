Get this 70-inch QLED TV for $700 in this 24-hour flash sale

This year’s Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but Best Buy is trying to entice shoppers who are planning to buy a TV during Amazon’s annual shopping event with its own discount on the 70-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s down to $700 in a 24-hour flash sale from Best Buy that slashes its sticker price of $800 by $100. There’s not much time left for the offer though, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of it, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Upgrading your home theater setup with a 70-inch display used to be so expensive, but not any more thanks to retailers’ TV deals. If you’ve got the budget, and if you’ve got enough space based on to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV is an affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice quality for a relatively lower price compared to other options in the market.

Why you should buy this 70-inch TV

The Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR on its 70-inch screen, with an active full-array backlight that delivers intensely deep black levels for incredible depth and contrast. In addition, UltraBright 700 displays up to 700 nits of peak brightness that reveals the finest details of the content that you’re watching. The TV is powered by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor, which upscales shows and movies from HD to 4K quality.

When comparing QLED vs OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio M7 Series include higher brightness through its separate backlights and quantum dot technology, a generally lower price for larger sizes, longer life span, and no risk of burn-in on the screen. These advantages are partly why QLED TV deals are always so popular, and that trend will continue with Best Buy’s offer for the Vizio M7 Series.

Other notable features of the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV include Dynamic Motion Rate 120 and Clear Action 360, which reduce blur and deliver improved motion clarity; the ProGaming Engine that optimizes the TV for playing video games; and Vizio’s SmartCast platform, which grants access to your favorite streaming services so that you’ll never run out of thing to watch on the 70-inch display. This is one of the top Best Buy TV deals included in the retailer’s 24-hour flash sale, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

More 70-inch TV deals you can shop today

The Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV is a steal with Best Buy’s offer, but if you want to take a quick look around before committing to this purchase, there are more 70-inch TV deals to choose from. Best Buy has also slashed the prices of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, the Samsung TU6985 4K TV, and the LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV, among other models that share the same display size.

After purchasing a 70-inch 4K TV, you should go ahead and complete your home theater upgrade by taking advantage of soundbar deals. These audio devices support the high-quality videos displayed by your new TV with immersive sound, so that it will feel like you’re at the movies without leaving the comfort of your own living room. Pair the Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV with a decent soundbar, and you’ll wonder why you haven’t made these purchases sooner.

