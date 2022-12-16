 Skip to main content
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re expecting some fancy new home theater equipment gifts this holiday season, you’re going to watch a new TV to match it. Consider upgrading to QLED if you haven’t already. QLED TV prices aren’t going to break the bank anymore, especially when you take advantage of QLED TV deals like this one at Walmart. You can currently grab the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698, saving you $300 off the usual price. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV

Vizio is one of the best TV brands around, particularly when it comes to offering a great QLED picture. In the case of the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV, you get a screen that’s keen to rival the very best TVs money can buy. Its 4K Ultra HD display is backed up by Quantum Color technology so you get cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color at all times. Active Full Array technology offers up to 32 local dimming zones so that it can intelligently adjust at all times, providing you with fantastic deep black levels leading to stunning depth and contrast. With up to 700 nits of peak brightness, the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV is capable of reproducing the finer nuances of whatever you’re watching.

There’s also Active Pixel Tuning with intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame. Gamers and sports fans will appreciate Dynamic Motion Rate 120 and Clear Action 360 technology as well, so there’s much less blur than with other TVs. There’s also a dedicated ProGaming Engine mode that optimizes the picture mode for gaming along with Variable Refresh Rate support, Dolby Vision Auto Gaming, the M-Series’s lowest input lag, and four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Packed with features however you plan on enjoying your new TV, the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV is ideal for the whole family from its great smart features to shrewd gaming options. Normally priced at $998, it’s down to $698 for a limited time only at Walmart. Sure to improve your home entertainment setup, this is a great TV for anyone looking to enjoy a big-screen experience for less. Snap it up now before you miss out.

