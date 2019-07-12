Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Jufer Cooper
By
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale on July 15 is fast approaching. But another retail giant, Walmart, is dropping huge discounts on thousands of its tech goods, including Prime Day 4K TVs. If you are still searching for a massive 4K smart TV with HDR capabilities, now is your perfect chance to get one as the Vizio 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV is on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.

For videophiles demanding more thrill on their TV sets, the 75-inches P-Series is a really solid option. Boasting its stunning edge-to-edge screen design, Vizio’s 4K HDR Smart TV promises to amaze its viewers with jaw-dropping experience.

Enjoy the TV’s Infinity Edge design more with its high-performance full array LED backlight that has 120 local dimming zones for picture-perfect blacks, vibrant brights, and more accurate color. The Ultra Color Spectrum gives more than 1 billion colors, showing every tone and shade with great accuracy for a more vivid picture.

The Vizio LED Smart TV’s 4K Ultra HD feature has spectacular detail with more than 8 million pixels that are four times the resolution of 1080p Full HD TVs. It also features a premium 4K HDR picture with a larger range of contrast, brightness, and color in every pixel, using Dolby Vision HDR. With Spatial Scaling Engine, this Smart TV will transform your HD and Full HD content to spectacular 4K Ultra HD resolution.

At the back of this huge LED TV, you’ll find five UHD/HDR-Ready HDMI ports that you can connect to 4K-enabled game consoles and Blu-ray players. It also has a built-in USB port you can use to play videos, music, and even photos on its big screen. You’ll also find here two built-in speakers that deliver an advanced virtual surround sound using the DTS Studio Sound II.

Some may say that Vizio’s P-Series is not “luxury” enough to contend with Sony and Samsung, but its features and quality says it all. You can even use your own voice to control this TV as it supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With Vizio WatchFree feature, you won’t need to purchase subscriptions. You can watch over 100 live and internet streaming channels for free. It also has Vizio SmartCast you can use to browse favorites like Netflix and YouTube right on the TV.

The Vizio 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV has an excellent value for the money. Don’t miss out on this amazing $650 discount by Walmart and take it home now for only $1,648 instead of $2,298.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other 4K TV deals and more Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals and a preview of July 15 discounts
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal 7 series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops an incredible deal on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Curved screens are to 4K what red wine is to cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. A $250 price cut is nothing to sneeze at.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops a huge price cut on this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

The chance to bag a big name-brand 4K TV on the cheap should never be overlooked, even more so when the model on sale is a member of Vizio's oft-raved-about D-Series — and that's exactly what we're looking at today.
Posted By Josh Levenson
eufy robovac 11c pet edition walmart deal
Deals

Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Fire 7 tablet 3-pack bundle by 27% before Prime Day

While the Fire 7 tablet has its share of weaknesses, it’s still a solid and affordable option especially if you aim to use it for casual purposes. You can order the 3-pack bundle today for only $110 instead of $150.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Fitbit Versa review
Deals

Amazon knocks 15% off price of the Fitbit Versa ahead of Prime Day

Whether or not you’re a fitness buff, you’ll surely find love with the Fitness Versa Smartwatch. After all, it’s named “Versa” for its versatility. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and get yours for only $169.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart 4K TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fossil q venture hr touchscreen
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deal saves you $76 off Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 hype is peaking with the release of early deals. One of these is the 28% discount on the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Check it out to save on a classy smartwatch.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
Deals

Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on July 15, but Amazon is now offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. Get your own today for a great price of only $167 from its original price of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy a20 a50 a70 us release news
Deals

Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious S series. Get both quality design and performance as the A10 and A20 had their prices slashed on Amazon by up to 23%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles