Walmart drops a huge $650 price cut on the Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV

Share

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale on July 15 is fast approaching. But another retail giant, Walmart, is dropping huge discounts on thousands of its tech goods, including Prime Day 4K TVs. If you are still searching for a massive 4K smart TV with HDR capabilities, now is your perfect chance to get one as the Vizio 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV is on sale today. Enjoy a whopping $650 discount on the item as Walmart slashes it down to a remarkable price of $1,648 from its original price of $2,298.

For videophiles demanding more thrill on their TV sets, the 75-inches P-Series is a really solid option. Boasting its stunning edge-to-edge screen design, Vizio’s 4K HDR Smart TV promises to amaze its viewers with jaw-dropping experience.

Enjoy the TV’s Infinity Edge design more with its high-performance full array LED backlight that has 120 local dimming zones for picture-perfect blacks, vibrant brights, and more accurate color. The Ultra Color Spectrum gives more than 1 billion colors, showing every tone and shade with great accuracy for a more vivid picture.

The Vizio LED Smart TV’s 4K Ultra HD feature has spectacular detail with more than 8 million pixels that are four times the resolution of 1080p Full HD TVs. It also features a premium 4K HDR picture with a larger range of contrast, brightness, and color in every pixel, using Dolby Vision HDR. With Spatial Scaling Engine, this Smart TV will transform your HD and Full HD content to spectacular 4K Ultra HD resolution.

At the back of this huge LED TV, you’ll find five UHD/HDR-Ready HDMI ports that you can connect to 4K-enabled game consoles and Blu-ray players. It also has a built-in USB port you can use to play videos, music, and even photos on its big screen. You’ll also find here two built-in speakers that deliver an advanced virtual surround sound using the DTS Studio Sound II.

Some may say that Vizio’s P-Series is not “luxury” enough to contend with Sony and Samsung, but its features and quality says it all. You can even use your own voice to control this TV as it supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With Vizio WatchFree feature, you won’t need to purchase subscriptions. You can watch over 100 live and internet streaming channels for free. It also has Vizio SmartCast you can use to browse favorites like Netflix and YouTube right on the TV.

The Vizio 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV has an excellent value for the money. Don’t miss out on this amazing $650 discount by Walmart and take it home now for only $1,648 instead of $2,298.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other 4K TV deals and more Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.